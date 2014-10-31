(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) This week's edition of Inside
Credit features the
results from Fitch Ratings' and the Fixed Income Forum's U.S.
investor survey.
The survey found that complex credit market conditions including
inconsistent
global growth, rich valuations, and geopolitical worries are top
of mind for
professional money managers.
"As investors grapple with inconsistent global growth,
especially a slowdown in
Europe, their responses give context around the market
volatility we saw
throughout October," said Mariarosa Verde, Managing Director of
Credit Market
Research.
Also covered in this week's edition were the results of the
European Central
Bank's (ECB) bank stress tests, which were broadly in line with
Fitch Ratings'
expectations and should not result in many rating actions,
either positive or
negative.
"While some banks in weaker eurozone countries may remain
vulnerable from high
levels of unreserved problem loans, many of the 25 failures were
technical, due
to capital shortfalls that have already been addressed this
year," says James
Longsdon, Managing Director of Financial Institutions.
Other topics included in this week's newsletter include:
-How U.S. tax inversion is impacting M&A premiums;
-Challenges facing Brazil's Dilma Roussef in her next term;
-What finalized qualified residential mortgage (QRM) rules mean
for bank
lending;
-The impact of protests on Hong Kong's ratings;
-How Eurozone deflation might affect insurers; and
-An update on U.S. bank earnings
'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings'
noteworthy content,
selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly
edition,
distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here:
here
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.