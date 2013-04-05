(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 05 (Fitch) The 'through the cycle' strategy
employed by
Brazilian banks captures their collective strength of while
maintaining a
measure of restraint, this according to Fitch Ratings following
its completed
review of Brazil bank portfolio performance. The results are
detailed in a
special report released today.
The universe of Fitch-rated Brazilian banks (50 in total)
accounted for over 80%
of the assets in the banking system as of March 31, 2013. Fitch
began rating
Brazilian banks in the mid-1980's and has maintained a Brazilian
bank portfolio
for over 30 years.
'Fitch believes its ratings best serve investors when they
demonstrate
consistent relativity through economic cycles, with a
granularity that allows
for meaningful differentiation among banks in the portfolio, and
when ratings
remain relatively stable through economic cycles,' said Franklin
Santarelli,
Managing Director of Latin American Financial Institutions.
'Fitch endeavors to
rate banks 'through the cycle' as a service to investors that
normally engage in
long-term relationships with these institutions.'
In its review Fitch found just six banks were affected by
multi-notch downgrades
in a period of less than 12 months. Conversely, one bank
experienced an upgrade
followed by a downgrade in less than 24 months, which reflected
an M&A
transaction.
Fitch also notes that 52% of the rating actions since January
2003 have been
rating affirmations, followed by 16% rating upgrades and just 2%
rating
downgrades. This despite several and sometimes abrupt economic
cycles. The
majority of bank ratings have not echoed these trends in
economic activity.
Among banks that have failed in the last 10 years, the ratings
assigned by Fitch
to those banks have been always within the non-investment-grade
range or, for
those that only had public national scale rating, below the
'BBB(bra)' range.
In most cases, significant weaknesses on the business model
and/or aggressive
expansion plans, as reflected in the ratings, proved to be the
reason for such
failures.
Additional information is available in the special report,
'Fitch's Ratings of
Brazilian Banks', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0739
Fitch Ratings, Inc., One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 10004
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
