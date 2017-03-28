(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Australian Major
Banks
here
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, March 28 (Fitch) Recent lending rate increases
by Australia's
major banks were prompted by expectations of imminent
macroprudential tightening
and of higher funding costs on the back of further US rate
hikes. The increases
should help cool growth in mortgage lending to more vulnerable
borrowers, but
high household debt and rapid property price appreciation are
already key risks
to the performance of the banking sector, Fitch Ratings says.
All four of the major banks - ANZ, CBA, NAB and Westpac - this
month increased
lending rates, primarily on investor and interest-only
mortgages, which runs
counter to the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) rate cutting
cycle of recent
years. Higher US interest rates are likely to push up the cost
of wholesale
funding, which the major banks rely on due to the general lack
of deposits in
Australia, but Fitch believes the latest lending rate increases
were mainly
driven by rising pressure to rein in some riskier forms of
lending ahead of
probable regulatory tightening.
The continuing pick-up in investor activity in the property
market is likely to
be the main target in the next round of macroprudential
tightening. We expect
the regulators to impose stricter mortgage-lending standards and
perhaps lower
the cap on annual growth of investor mortgages from the current
10%. This should
reduce the incentive for the banks to compete on risk standards.
The changes are
also likely to encourage more price differentiation between
mortgage types, with
rates on investor and interest-only mortgages set to rise
further. Broader
increases in lending rates are likely in 2018, when we expect
the RBA to start
increasing its policy rate.
Households are sensitive to increases in lending rates due to
high debt, low
wage growth and the vast majority of Australian mortgages being
based on
variable interest rates. The household debt/disposable income
ratio reached 187%
at end-September 2016, which is very high by global standards.
Moreover, a house
price correction following unsustainable price gains over the
last decade,
particularly in Melbourne and Sydney, could erode the strong
equity cushions
currently held by many mortgage borrowers. Fitch revised the
banking sector
outlook from stable to negative in January in part to reflect
these rising risks
from the residential mortgage sector, which accounts for 39%-54%
of the major
banks' exposure at default (EAD).
Some of the risk is mitigated by the regulators' strict
oversight, which
includes publicly disclosing the minimum underwriting standards
expected of a
prudent bank. It would probably take a sharper increase in
lending rates than we
are currently expecting or a significant rise in unemployment to
severely
undermine households' debt serviceability. The major banks also
have solid
capital buffers and strong pre-impairment profitability to help
offset an
increase in impaired assets. We affirmed the ratings of the four
major banks are
'AA-'/Stable on 6 March, taking into account risks stemming from
the household
sector.
For more details, see our report "Peer Review: Australian Major
Banks",
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000
Dan Martin
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
