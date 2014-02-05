(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 05 (Fitch) Time Warner, Inc.'s (Time Warner) 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is not affected by the company's decision to increase its net leverage target to up to 2.75x from 2.5x, according to Fitch Ratings. A full list of Fitch's ratings on Time Warner follows at the end of this release. The company had approximately $20.2 billion of debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2013. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Time Warner's consistent financial policy and capital allocation strategy continues to focus on investing in its business while maintaining a strong balance sheet; --The contemplated spin-off of Time Inc. will benefit the company's operating profile but is not expected to have a material impact on the company's credit profile; --Time Warner's strong portfolio of cable networks anchors the ratings. Time Warner's new leverage target remains within the context of Fitch's 3.5x total leverage target for the current rating. In Fitch's opinion the positive operating momentum coupled with predictable, recurring free cash flow (FCF) generated by Time Warner's strong portfolio of businesses is leverageable, providing a sound basis to accommodate Time Warner's revised net leverage target within the context of the current 'BBB+' rating. Time Warner generated approximately $2.2 billion of FCF (Fitch defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends adjusted for one-time acquisition costs) during the year-ended 2013 led by the revenue, operating margin, and low capital requirement characteristics of the company's cable networks business segment. Fitch expects the company to generate annual FCF in excess of $1.9 billion during the ratings horizon. The FCF generation affords the company significant financial flexibility. Fitch acknowledges that the contemplated level of share repurchases is expected to exceed annual FCF generation; however, the company maintains the ability to reduce share repurchases to maximize financial flexibility should the need occur. Fitch anticipates that Time Warner will gradually increase leverage over the ratings horizon to meet its new leverage target. Shareholder returns that exceed free cash flow generation are incorporated into current ratings to the extent that leverage remains below Fitch's 3.5x total leverage threshold which remains unchanged. Fitch remains convinced that Time Warner is well positioned to address the threats and opportunities presented the evolving media landscape, including the growing prominence of alternative distribution platforms, providing sufficient flexibility within the current ratings to accommodate the company's revised leverage target. Fitch also believes demand for high-quality content remains strong across all major end-markets (broadcast, cable networks and subscription video on demand) and that large, well-capitalized content providers, such as Time Warner, will remain crucial to the industry. Time Warner's capital allocation strategy remains consistent and is centered on investing in its business to strengthen its product portfolio, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning excess capital to its shareholders. The company returned approximately $4.8 billion of capital to its shareholders during 2013 including $3.7 billion of share repurchases. Time Warner maintains an appropriate balance between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of dividends and share repurchases, and investing in the strategic needs of its business in Fitch's estimation. Total debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2013 was approximately $20.2 billion, reflecting a modest 1.5% increase relative to year-end 2012. Consolidated leverage was 2.5x (calculated on a gross basis) and 2.3x (calculated on a net debt basis) as of year-end 2013. Overall, Fitch's ratings on Time Warner reflect strong and consistent FCF, solid credit protection measures, sound liquidity, leading market positions in core businesses, and strong content brands. In addition, Time Warner's lower exposure to cyclical advertising revenues relative to its peer group, and lack of exposure to the hyper-cyclical local advertising markets, provides incremental support to the ratings. Fitch's ratings incorporate the strong competitive position of Time Warner's film and television studios at Warner Bros. The size and scale of Warner Bros. television studio enables Time Warner to capitalize on strong demand for television content while providing meaningful diversification of revenue sources. Fitch is cognizant of the inherent volatility of hit-driven content in the film and television production business. Fitch also acknowledges Time Warner's strong track record of consistently generating desirable content. Fitch believes Time Warner's decision to spin off Time Inc. to its shareholders will benefit the company's operating profile but is not expected to have a material impact on Time Warner's credit profile. The proposed transaction, expected to be completed by the end of second-quarter-2014 (2Q'14), enables Time Warner to moderately de-risk its business profile while increasing strategic focus on its Networks, and Film and TV Entertainment segments. Time, Inc's initial capitalization is expected to include approximately $1.3 billion of net debt. Outside of a material change to its financial strategy or event-driven merger and acquisition activity, rating concerns center on Time Warner's ability to balance escalating programming expense and production costs with the requirement to consistently deliver programming that drives incremental share of viewing audience while maintaining or expanding operating margins. Time Warner's liquidity is strong and supported by $1.9 billion of cash on hand, $5 billion in available credit facilities (nearly all of which was available as of Dec. 31, 2013), and expected FCF generation. Time Warner's revolver commitments mature on Dec. 18, 2018. Time Warner has no debt scheduled to mature during 2014 and $1 billion during 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Fitch does not contemplate additional positive rating actions over the current ratings horizon. That notwithstanding, positive rating action would likely coincide with Time Warner adopting a more conservative financial policy. Meanwhile, Time Warner will need to demonstrate that its operating profile is sustainable amid ongoing competitive pressures, changing media consumption patterns and evolving technology platforms. Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with discretional actions of Time Warner's management including, but not limited to, the company adopting a more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven merger and acquisition activity that drives leverage beyond 3.5x in the absence of a creditable de-leveraging plan. Additionally, negative rating actions could result should Fitch begin to observe a weakening of Time Warner's ability to produce desired film and television content or secure programming on its cable networks that consistently delivers viewing audience ratings, leading to lower subscription fee or adverting revenues. Fitch currently rates Time Warner as follows: Time Warner Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB+', --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Time Warner International Finance Limited --Long-term IDR at 'BBB+', --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 