(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, September 15 (Fitch) The European Central
Bank's Targeted
Long-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO), which will be launched
on 18
September, is unlikely to kick-start bank lending in southern
Europe, although
the initial take-up of funds may be high, says Fitch Ratings.
Overall bank
appetite to lend, and demand for credit, may remain subdued
regardless of the
monetary conditions - given the weak growth, corporate leverage,
which is still
high, and the relatively low competitiveness of the corporate
sector across most
of the region.
Banks in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece are likely to take
advantage of the
cheap TLTRO funding rate, which will be fixed at the refinancing
rate (cut to
0.05% on 4 September) plus 10bp and matures in September 2018.
However, the
TLTRO funds could be used mainly to replace existing LTRO
borrowing maturing in
January and February 2015, and to refinance other wholesale
funding.
TLTRO funding in 2014 is allocated as a fixed percentage of
outstanding
corporate loans at April 2014, and the take-up may be high
during this period.
Banks have to keep lending above a given benchmark level to be
eligible to tap
the TLTRO from 2015 and to keep the funding until maturity. If a
bank has been
deleveraging, as is the case with most banks in southern Europe,
the benchmark
assumes the loan contraction continues from April 2014 to April
2015 and is then
set at zero. This means that many southern European banks will
be able to tap
the TLTRO and still keep a flat or slightly contracting loan
book, although at a
slower rate than in the previous 12 months.
As the zero benchmark kicks in, many southern European banks are
likely to find
it harder to tap the TLTRO and to meet the lending requirements,
unless
macroeconomic growth is more upbeat than anticipated. Some
southern European
banks could end up having to repay their TLTRO funds in
September 2016, two
years before maturity. But they would still have benefitted from
two years of
cheap funding. Banks will need to weigh up the costs of early
repayment and of
capital allocation for new lending or potential asset-quality
deterioration.
We will be publishing a Special Report on TLTROs next month.
