TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
will host its
2013 Asian Sovereign and Banking Conference in Taipei to discuss
key challenges
facing Asia's major economies and financial institutions.
A media briefing will be held before the conference. Event
details are:
4 September 2013 (Wednesday)
Shangri-La's Far Eastern Plaza Hotel
Far Eastern Grand Ballroom, 3rd Floor
201 Tun Hwa South Road, Section 2
Taipei, Taiwan
12pm-1pm: Pre-conference press briefing (for media
representatives only)
1:30pm-2pm: Registration
2pm-5pm: Conference (for market participants and media
representatives)
Global Sovereign Credit Trends (focusing on China and Taiwan)
Andrew Colquhoun, Senior Director & Head of Asia-Pacific
Sovereign Ratings
Chinese Local Government
Terry Gao, Associate Director, International Public Finance
Asia Pacific Banks: Challenges and Prospects
Jonathan Cornish, Managing Director & Head of Financial
Institutions Ratings,
North Asia
Chinese Banks: Leverage and Shadow Banking Are a Concern
Jonathan Lee, Senior Director, Financial Institutions
Taiwan Banks and Non-Banks: Basel III and Offshore Growth
Heighten Capital
Strains
Cherry Huang, Director, Financial Institutions
Attendance is complimentary, but pre-registration is required.
Market participants are requested to register online at:The conference's full agenda is also available via the same
link.
Media representatives are requested to register with Sharon
Hsiao
(sharon.hsiao@fitchratings.com, +886 2 8175 7616 ) or Wai-Lun
Wan
(wailun.wan@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9935). Please provide
your name, title,
company name, email address and telephone number.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
