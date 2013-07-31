SINGAPORE, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd will be
hosting its inaugural
Sovereign & Banking Roundtable on Tuesday, 6 August 2013,
between 8.30am -
2.30pm at the Oak Room, Cinnamon Grand Colombo, 77 Galle Road,
Colombo 3, Sri
Lanka.
Fitch is honored to have as the roundtable's chief guest Nivard
Cabraal,
Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, as well as leading
market
participants in Sri Lanka, including issuers, investors, and
bankers.
Fitch's senior analysts will discuss the latest developments
affecting bank and
sovereign credits in Sri Lanka, the Asia-Pacific region, and
globally. This will
include presentations from Ambreesh Srivastava, Head of South &
Southeast Asia
Financial Institutions, and from Andrew Colquhoun, Head of
Asia-Pacific
Sovereigns. The event will also feature panel discussions on
banks and
sovereigns with Fitch's analysts and leading representatives
from the
government, finance, and corporate sectors in Sri Lanka.
Please contact Ruani Goonetilleke at
ruani.goonetilleke@fitchratings.com or Mel
Gunasekera at mel.gunasekera@fitchratings.com if you would like
to attend. They
can be reached alternatively at +94 11 2541 900.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
