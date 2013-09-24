(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited will
host its annual conference in Bangkok on Friday 27 September
2013. The event
will focus on global economic, corporate and banking risks, as
well as on the
rating Outlook for Thailand. It will be held from 8.00 am to
12.00 noon at the
Grand Ballroom - Plaza Athenee Bangkok.
Fitch is honoured to welcome Dr. Prasarn Trairatvorakul,
Governor, Bank of
Thailand, for the keynote opening address. Fitch has also
organised a roundtable
on Thailand's corporate, banking and infrastructure challenges
and
opportunities. The roundtable's distinguished panelists include
Mr. Boontuck
Wungcharoen, chief executive, TMB Bank Public Company Limited;
Mr. Chawan
Theungsang, executive director, Emerald Capital Asia Ltd. and
Mr. Win
Phromphaet, CFA, head of investment, Social Security Office of
Thailand. The
discussion will be moderated by Mr. Vincent Milton, managing
director of Fitch
Ratings (Thailand) Limited.
Mr. Andrew Steel, Fitch's head of Asia-Pacific Corporates, will
speak on macro
risks and implications for Asian corporates; Mr. Andrew
Colquhoun, head of
Asia-Pacific Sovereigns, will discuss major global economies and
Thailand's
outlook; and Mr. Mark Young, head of Asia-Pacific Banks, will
provide a
presentation on key regional and Thai bank system risks.
Admission is complimentary, but registration is required. Market
participants
should register with Ms. Rasawan Wangkanondh, +662 108 0155,
Rasawan.Wangkanondh@fitchratings.com.
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has been operating in Thailand
since 2001
through a joint venture between Fitch Ratings Limited of the
United Kingdom
(49.9%) and major Thai institutional investors (50.1%) including
the Government
Pension Fund. In the past decade, Fitch has built up
market-leading coverage of
the major financial institutions and corporations in Thailand as
well as
coverage of structured finance, funds, asset managers and
insurers to assist in
the development of Thailand's capital markets.
Contact:
Vincent Milton
Managing Director
+66 2 108 0169
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
