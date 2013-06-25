(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host a live webcast of its Global Banking Conference in New York today beginning at 9:00am ET. Senior analysts from Fitch's financial institutions and sovereigns teams will discuss key issues facing the banking industry, including: --The End of Growth? Global Growth Challenges in a Highly Indebted World --Why are 2013 & 2014 so Pivotal for European Banks? --Chinese Banks: Why Shadow Banking Risks are a Concern --North American Banks - What are the New Banking Realities? --Panel Discussion - Too Big to Fail? What is the Debate About and When Will It End? Click here for the full agenda: here To join the webcast, please register here: here The Global Banking Conference is a conference roadshow hosted by Fitch Ratings to discuss the current and upcoming issues, trends and challenges facing banks globally. Hosted annually, the conference stops in Frankfurt, London, Paris, Madrid, Singapore, Sydney, Hong Kong, Toronto and New York each June. Contact: Brian Bertsch Director +1-212-908-0549 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.