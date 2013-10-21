Oct 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to the notes
issued by Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2013-2 (2013-2):
--$236,000,000 class A-1 not rated by Fitch;
--$318,000,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$318,000,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$123,480,000 class A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$31,840,000 class B not rated by Fitch;
--$21,230,000 class C not rated by Fitch;
--$10,610,000 class D not rated by Fitch.
Key Rating Drivers
Collateral Quality: While the 2013-2 collateral pool exhibits sound collateral
quality, it is weaker when compared to prior AART transactions. Relative to
recent issuances, 2013-2 has a lower weighted average (WA) FICO and weaker
credit-tier distributions. The pool has the highest concentration of 61+ month
loans and used vehicles, and the second highest WA loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to
date. However, the truck/SUV concentration is the lowest since 2010-2.
Additionally, the pool is geographically diverse.
Credit Enhancement: Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) is unchanged from
2013-1. CE totals 6.45% for the class A notes and comprises subordination (6%),
a reserve account (0.25%), and overcollateralization (OC; 0.20%, initially
growing to 0.50%). Annual excess spread is expected to be approximately 3.22%
per annum, up from 2.87% in 2013-1.
Strong Portfolio/Securitization Performance: Losses and delinquencies on Ally's
portfolio and securitizations have been low to date for the 2009-2013 vintages
versus the weaker-performing 2006-2008 vintages.
Consistent Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: Fitch currently rates Ally 'BB-'
with a Stable Rating Outlook. Ally demonstrates solid capabilities as an
originator, underwriter, and servicer. This is evidenced by its historical
portfolio and securitization performance. Fitch deems Ally capable to adequately
service 2013-2.
Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide
that a bankruptcy of Ally would not impair the timeliness of payments on the
securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and
could result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the
sensitivity of the ratings assigned to all classes of 2013-2 to increased losses
over the life of the transaction. Fitch's analysis found that the notes display
limited sensitivity to increased defaults and losses, showing no expected impact
on the rating of the notes under Fitch's moderate (1.5x base case loss)
scenario. The notes could experience a downgrade of one rating category under
Fitch's severe (2.5x base case loss) scenario.
Key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further detailed in the
accompanying presale report, available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking
on the below link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2013-2 (US ABS)