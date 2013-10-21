Oct 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to the notes issued by Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2013-2 (2013-2):

--$236,000,000 class A-1 not rated by Fitch;

--$318,000,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$318,000,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$123,480,000 class A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$31,840,000 class B not rated by Fitch;

--$21,230,000 class C not rated by Fitch;

--$10,610,000 class D not rated by Fitch.

Key Rating Drivers

Collateral Quality: While the 2013-2 collateral pool exhibits sound collateral quality, it is weaker when compared to prior AART transactions. Relative to recent issuances, 2013-2 has a lower weighted average (WA) FICO and weaker credit-tier distributions. The pool has the highest concentration of 61+ month loans and used vehicles, and the second highest WA loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to date. However, the truck/SUV concentration is the lowest since 2010-2. Additionally, the pool is geographically diverse.

Credit Enhancement: Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) is unchanged from 2013-1. CE totals 6.45% for the class A notes and comprises subordination (6%), a reserve account (0.25%), and overcollateralization (OC; 0.20%, initially growing to 0.50%). Annual excess spread is expected to be approximately 3.22% per annum, up from 2.87% in 2013-1.

Strong Portfolio/Securitization Performance: Losses and delinquencies on Ally's portfolio and securitizations have been low to date for the 2009-2013 vintages versus the weaker-performing 2006-2008 vintages.

Consistent Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: Fitch currently rates Ally 'BB-' with a Stable Rating Outlook. Ally demonstrates solid capabilities as an originator, underwriter, and servicer. This is evidenced by its historical portfolio and securitization performance. Fitch deems Ally capable to adequately service 2013-2.

Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of Ally would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in potential rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to all classes of 2013-2 to increased losses over the life of the transaction. Fitch's analysis found that the notes display limited sensitivity to increased defaults and losses, showing no expected impact on the rating of the notes under Fitch's moderate (1.5x base case loss) scenario. The notes could experience a downgrade of one rating category under Fitch's severe (2.5x base case loss) scenario.

Key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further detailed in the accompanying presale report, available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the below link.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2013-2 (US ABS)