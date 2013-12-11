(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
long-term
rating of 'BB+' to Banco Santander Mexico's (SAN Mexico)
proposed hybrid
securities in the form of 10-year Basel III-compliant tier 2
subordinated notes.
The expected rating is three notches below the applicable anchor
rating, SAN
Mexico's Viability Rating (VR), which is currently 'bbb+'.
In addition, Fitch expects that, under the proposed terms, these
securities will
receive 50% equity credit for the purposes of assessing capital
adequacy,
according to Fitch's criteria and metrics.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating of these securities is three notches below
SAN Mexico's VR.
This notching is driven by the two notches associated to
non-performance risk,
plus one additional notch for loss severity.
The notching for non-performance risk (-2) is typical for
hybrids issued by
Mexican banks, since Fitch considers that the triggers for
coupon deferrals or
cancellations are relatively high, according to applicable local
regulations.
In addition, the notching for loss severity (-1) reflects that
the proposed
securities are plain-vanilla subordinated debt (subordinated
preferred, under
the local terminology).
In Fitch's view, the partial write down feature contained in
these securities
does not imply incremental non-performance risk, given the
relatively low
trigger that Fitch considers is effectively the point of
non-viability, and also
considering the ample cushion of SAN Mexico's capital and
earnings capacity, as
well as the strong supervision framework that partially
mitigates the likelihood
of breaching the write down trigger.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Under most circumstances, Fitch considers that these securities
will likely
remain rated three notches below SAN Mexico's. Therefore, the
rating of these
securities will typically move in line with any potential
changes of SAN
Mexico's VR.
However, if SAN Mexico's capital metrics deteriorate materially,
increasing the
likelihood of coupon deferrals, the non-performance risk of
these securities
would be higher, and Fitch could potentially widen the rating
gap between these
securities and the bank's VR (currently at -3). Similarly, the
notching versus
the anchor rating could be widened due to loss severity
considerations, if
capital metrics deteriorate to such extent that the likelihood
of breaching the
write down trigger is material and there are no mitigating
elements to prevent a
full write down of the notes.
Fitch assigned the following ratings:
Banco Santander Mexico:
--10-Year tier 2 subordinated notes at 'BB+(EXP)'.
