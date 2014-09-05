(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
expected long-term
ratings of 'B+(EXP)' to Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s (BTG Pactual)
proposed
issuance of perpetual non-cumulative junior subordinated
securities. The
expected ratings are four notches below BTG Pactual's Viability
Rating (VR) of
'bbb-'. The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of
final documents
conforming to the information already received.
The notes will be issued by BTG Pactual's Luxembourg branch in
U.S. dollars for
an amount and a fixed interest rate to be determined at the time
of the
issuance. The notes will be perpetual securities with no fixed
maturity date or
mandatory redemption date. Interest payments will be made
semi-annually. The
issuance will be included in one or more fully registered 144A
global notes and
Regulation S global notes.
BTG Pactual expects to qualify these securities as Additional
Tier 1 capital
(AT1) in accordance with Resolution 4192, subject to the Central
Bank of
Brazil's approval.
The proposed T1 securities are perpetual, unsecured,
subordinated to senior
debt. Coupons are subject to mandatory deferrals and are
non-cumulative. They
have a permanent write-down feature, which will be triggered if
BTG Pactual's
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) falls below 5.125%,
KEY RATING DRIVERS
T1 Securities: The expected rating of the T1 securities is 4
notches below BTG
Pactual's VR.
The notching comprises two notches for loss severity and two
notches for
nonperformance risk, which are Fitch's typical notching for loss
severity and
nonperformance risk of AT1 securities.
Fitch expects that, under the proposed terms, these T1
securities will receive
50% equity credit for the purposes of assessing capital
adequacy.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BTG Pactual's VR a IDRs may be upgraded if the bank is able to
maintain its
consolidated net adjusted leverage within an acceptable range
(net adjusted
leverage below 9.0x); maintain its operating Return on Average
Assets (ROAA)
around 2%, reflecting continued revenue growth and
diversification into
recurrent fee income. A failure to achieve this target may
trigger a revision of
the Rating Outlook to Stable.
The ratings may be negatively affected if the bank's leverage
and capitalization
levels deteriorate more than 15% compared to its current levels
and/or if its
operating ROAA is reduced in a sustained manner below 1.5%. In
addition, sudden
deterioration of the operating environment, leverage,
profitability or a
troublesome performance of one or some of its subsidiaries may
negatively affect
BTG Pactual's ratings.
A possible failure of the BSI transaction with effects on BTG
Pactual franchise
and/or funding may result in a negative rating action.
Fitch currently rates BTG as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'BBB-'; Outlook
Positive;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F3';
--National long-term rating 'AA(bra)'; Outlook Positive;
--National short-term rating 'F1+(bra)';
--Viability Rating 'bbb-';
--Support rating '5';
--Support rating floor 'NF';
--Foreign currency long-term rating of senior unsecured notes
maturing in 2016,
2017, 2020 and 2034 'BBB-'.
--Foreign currency long-term rating of subordinated notes due in
2022 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor -
Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Director
+55-11-4504-2216
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Securities Firms Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Fitch's Approach for Basel III Hybrids in Brazil' (March 24,
2014).
