Oct 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to GE Equipment
Transportation LLC, series 2013-2 as detailed below.
--$170,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';
--$224,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$196,000,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$106,500,000 class A-4 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$25,000,000 class B notes 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$25,076,000 class C notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
Nondiversified Portfolio: The 2013-2 pool consists of 100% transportation
equipment. The significantly high concentration of transportation collateral in
the pool reduces equipment and industry diversification, exposing the trust to
other factors, which could result in systemic risk.
Weaker Collateral: The concentration of small fleet collateral has increased to
77.91% from 59.07% in 2013-1. This collateral has historically experienced
higher losses than the large/medium fleet collateral.
Improved Managed Portfolio Performance: GECC's managed transportation portfolio
and securitizations exhibited volatility and asset deterioration from 2007-2009;
however, delinquency and loss performance in showed improvement in 2010-2012.
Sufficient Credit Enhancement: Hard credit enhancement (CE) on the notes
consists of subordination, overcollateralization (OC) and a cash reserve
account. Initial hard CE for the class A, B and C notes is 10.59%, 7.33% and
4.07%, respectively. Additionally, the notes benefit from excess spread,
expected to be 3.65% per annum.
Stable Origination, Underwriting and Servicing Platform: GECC has demonstrated
sufficient abilities as originator, underwriter and servicer, as evidenced by
historical delinquency and loss performance of securitized trusts and the
managed portfolio. All securitizations issued and rated by Fitch have performed
within initial base case expectations.
Integrity of Legal Structure: The legal structure of the transaction should
provide that a bankruptcy of the trust would not impair the timeliness of
payments on the securities.
Rating Sensitivities:
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity could
produce loss levels higher than the current projected base case loss proxy and
impact available loss coverage and multiples levels. Lower loss coverage could
impact ratings and rating outlooks, depending on the extent of the decline in
coverage. In Fitch's initial review of the transaction, the notes were found to
have some sensitivity to a 1.5x and 2.5x increase of Fitch's base case loss
expectation. Under 1.5x base case loss scenario, the notes could be potentially
downgraded by one or two rating categories. While under 2.5x base case loss
scenario, the notes could be potentially downgraded by two or more rating
categories.
Key Rating Drivers and rating sensitivities are further detailed in the
accompanying presale report, available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking
on the below link.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: GE Equipment Transportation LLC, Series 2013-2
(US ABS)