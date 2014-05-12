(Repeat for additioanl subscribers)

May 12 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to the notes issued by Porsche Financial Auto Securitizaton Trust 2014-1 (PFAST 2014-1):

--$144,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';

--$138,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$138,000,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$68,300,000 class A-4 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Collateral Quality: PFAST 2014-1 has strong credit quality with a weighted average (WA) FICO score of 781, 64.3% new vehicles and WA seasoning of 16.7 months. Porsche vehicles total 88%, and 2014-1 includes Bentley (10%) and Lamborghini (2%) vehicles, the first time these brands are included in a PFAST pool.

Adequate Credit Enhancement: PFAST 2014-1 is a sequential-pay structure. Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) totals 2.75% (2.50% overcollateralization and 0.25% reserve [both of the initial adjusted pool balance]), down versus 2011-1. Annual excess spread totals 2.73%. Under Fitch's analysis, the structure is able to support stressed losses commensurate with the expected ratings.

Stable Portfolio/Securitization Performance: PFS' portfolio and securitization is stable with low delinquencies and losses over the past three years. Performance has been supported by the improving U.S. economic recovery and stable used vehicle values.

Consistent Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: Fitch deems PFS an adequate originator, underwriter and servicer to service 2014-1, as evidenced by its historical portfolio and securitization delinquency and loss experience and securitization performance.

Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of PFS would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case. In turn, it could result in potentially adverse rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to all classes of PFAST 2014-1 to increased losses over the life of the transaction. Fitch's analysis found that the notes display some sensitivity to increased defaults and losses. In fact, they could lead to potential downgrades of up to one category under Fitch's moderate (1.5x base case loss) scenario. The notes could experience downgrades of up to two rating categories under Fitch's severe (2.5x base case loss) scenario.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in Fitch's presale report, available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the below link.

Fitch's analysis of the Representation and Warranties (R&W) of this transaction can be found in Porsche Financial Auto Securitizaton Trust 2014-1--Appendix'. These R&W are compared to those of typical R&W for the asset class as detailed in Fitch's April 17, 2012 special report, 'Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms in the Global Structured Finance Transactions'.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Porsche Financial Auto Securitization Trust 2014-1 (US ABS)

