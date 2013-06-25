(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that it will rate Basel III-compliant Tier 2 debt capital securities
(B3T2) issued in Taiwan two notches down from the issuer's Viability Rating (VR). This is to
reflect a lower recovery prospect at the point of non-viability (PONV) with the recent mandatory
inclusion of the Basel III styled non-viability trigger events.
The contractual events included are government receivership, regulatory order
for resolution, or liquidation. Fitch does not expect this recent regulatory
change to hinder the securities issuance activities of Taiwanese banks given the
market's healthy liquidity environment and strong demand for long-dated debt
securities.
This regulatory change is in response to the Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision's (BCBS) mandated provision that requires all non-common Tier 1 and
Tier 2 instruments to either be written off or be converted into common equity
upon the occurrence of non-viability. In line with the Basel-prescribed
provision, Taiwan's authority mandates that going forward all non-common stock
bank capital instruments will rank equally with common shares upon government
receivership, regulatory order for resolution, or liquidation.
Taiwan's authorities have not explicitly stated what constitutes a PONV, but
Fitch's expectation is they would only call an insolvency administration (i.e.
bank hits the PONV) at a low level of capital. Because capital will likely be
written down or off, recovery prospects for B3T2 debt are reduced, which in turn
is reflected in Fitch notching down the debt twice from the VR. However, as
instruments with gone concern loss absorption, there is no notching down for
non-performance.
This compares with the current 8% capital adequacy ratio trigger for legacy Tier
2 capital instruments, which Fitch deems are far more likely to be hit than
B3T2. This mean such debt is notched down twice for non-performance, but just
once for recovery prospects since they rank higher in the waterfall upon
insolvency. Any changes to the likely resolution approach or strong language
from authorities which leads Fitch to alter its view on how resolution will be
affected will trigger a review of the agency's notching approach in Taiwan.
Taiwanese subordinated securities rated by Fitch are generally notched down from
the anchor rating which is usually the issuer's VR or equivalent standalone
rating level on the National scale. The number of notching depends on the
assessments of loss severity and non-performance risk. Fitch defines loss
severity as a measure of loss given default, and non-performance as coupon
omission or deferral or enforced conversion to a more junior instrument.