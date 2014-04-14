(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings and Rating Outlooks to the notes
issued by World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2014-A:
--$215,000,000 class A-1 'F1+sf';
--$257,000,000 class A-2 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$257,000,000 class A-3 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$102.340,000 class A-4 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$17,810,000 class B 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Consistent Pool Quality: 2014-A has strong credit quality with a weighted
average (WA) Fair Isaac Corp. N.A (FICO) score of 727, WA seasoning of 5.7
months, and 94% of the pool is backed by new vehicles. 2014-A is geographically
concentrated in the Southeast, consistent with historical World Omni
originations.
Highest Percentage of Extended-Term Loans: Loans with original terms greater
than 60 months total 67.6% in 2014-A, the highest ever to date in a WOART pool.
Extended-term loans have historically produced higher loss rates and have been
specifically accounted for in Fitch's analysis. However, the borrowers within
this longer term range have strong obligor FICO scores.
Adequate Credit Enhancement Structure: Overall credit enhancement (CE) in 2014-A
is consistent with prior transactions, with 4.55% hard CE for the class A notes
and 2.50% for the class B notes, and 2.90% of annual excess spread. Under
Fitch's analysis, the structure is able to support stressed losses commensurate
with the expected ratings.
Improving Portfolio/Securitization Performance: World Omni's portfolio and
securitization delinquency and loss performance has improved since 2009, driven
by the strong credit quality of originations and adequate servicing, support
from the improving, albeit slow, U.S. economic recovery, and stable used vehicle
values despite moderating over the past year.
Consistent Origination/Underwriting/Servicing: Fitch believes World Omni to be a
capable originator, underwriter, and servicer. This is evidenced by the
historical performance of its managed portfolio and securitizations.
Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide
that a bankruptcy of World Omni would not impair the timeliness of payments on
the securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case. This
in turn could result in Fitch taking negative rating actions on the notes.
Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to World Omni Auto
Receivables Trust 2014-A to increased credit losses over the life of the
transaction. Fitch's analysis found that the transaction displays some
sensitivity to increased defaults and credit losses. This shows a potential
downgrade of one category under Fitch's moderate (1.5x base case loss) scenario,
especially for the subordinate bonds. The notes could experience downgrades of
two to three rating categories under Fitch's severe (2.5x base case loss)
scenario.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the
accompanying presale report.
Fitch's analysis of the Representation and Warranties (R&W) of this transaction
can be found in 'World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2014-A --Appendix'. These R&W
are compared to those of typical R&W for the asset class as detailed in Fitch's
April 17, 2012 special report, 'Representations, Warranties, and Enforcement
Mechanisms in the Global Structured Finance Transactions'.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: World Omni Auto Receivables Trust 2014-A (US ABS)
