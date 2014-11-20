(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw
the ratings on
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., Frost State Bank and Cullen/Frost
Capital Trust II
on or about December 21, 2014, for business reasons. Fitch
currently rates
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc., Frost State Bank and Cullen/Frost
Capital Trust II
as follows:
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Viability Rating 'a';
--Preferred Stock 'BB+'
--Subordinated Notes 'A-';
--Support Floor 'NF'
--Support '5'.
Frost State Bank
--Long-Term IDR 'A';
--Long-Term Deposit 'A+';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Short-Term Deposit 'F1';
--Viability Rating 'a';
--Support Floor 'NF'
--Support '5'.
Cullen/Frost Capital Trust II
--Trust Preferred Stock 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of
Cullen/Frost
Bankers, Inc ratings as a courtesy to investors.
Fitch's last rating action occurred on Feb. 5, 2014.
Contact:
Daniel P. Whalen
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2067
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
