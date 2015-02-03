(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings on
Webster Financial Corporation and Webster Bank, NA on or about
March 2, 2015,
for business reasons. Fitch currently rates Webster Financial
Corporation and
Webster Bank, NA as follows:
Webster Financial Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable;
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Preferred Stock at 'B+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Webster Bank, NA
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB+';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of
Webster
Financial Corporation and Webster Bank, NA ratings as a courtesy
to investors.
Fitch's last rating action on these issuers occurred on Jan. 30,
2015.
Contact:
Daniel P. Whalen
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2067
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
