(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings on Webster Financial Corporation and Webster Bank, NA on or about March 2, 2015, for business reasons. Fitch currently rates Webster Financial Corporation and Webster Bank, NA as follows: Webster Financial Corporation --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Preferred Stock at 'B+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Webster Bank, NA --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposits at 'BBB+'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Short-term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of Webster Financial Corporation and Webster Bank, NA ratings as a courtesy to investors. Fitch's last rating action on these issuers occurred on Jan. 30, 2015. Contact: Daniel P. Whalen Senior Director +1-312-368-2067 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.