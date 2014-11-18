(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
the recent
string of M&A among small- and medium-sized developers in
Thailand and strategic
alliances among the larger players will not post a serious
threat to the
country's five largest residential property developers.
The top five developers' well-established brands and their large
operating scale
will ensure that they maintain their competitive advantage
against the merged
players. However, the smaller players who do not have strong
niche market
positions will face greater competition from these merged
companies, which will
have larger size and access to liquidity support from their new
parents.
In the last few years, the M&A activity in Thailand's property
market has been
driven by conglomerates with vacant land or with plans to
enlarge their property
development business. These conglomerates have acquired small-
to medium-sized
residential property developers. For example, the property arm
of brewery Singha
Group acquired listed Rasa Property Development and rebranded it
Singha Estate;
Property Perfect acquired listed Thai Property and Grand Asset
Hotel and
Property; and Golden Land Property Development, a subsidiary of
TCC Group, is
taking over non-listed Krungthep Land.
Fitch expects these merged entities to have a limited impact on
the top ranked
residential developers' business and financial profiles over the
next two to
three years due to their much smaller size and weaker market
position. Fitch
estimates each of these merged entities' revenue to be less than
THB20bn a year,
compared with the top five developers' annual revenue of
THB20bn-40bn each. In
addition, the top five developers' revenue accounted for about
55% of total
revenue of listed players in 2013.
Some of the top-ranked property developers have also formed
strategic alliances,
which will strengthen their positions in high-rise housing and
intensify
competition in the condominium segment. Examples of alliances
include a
partnership between Sansiri PLC and mass rapid transit operator
BTS Group
Holdings PLC to build condominiums near urban rail stations; and
a tie-up
between AP (Thailand) and Japan's Mitsubishi Estate Group to
build condominiums.
However, Fitch expects the other market leaders to remain strong
as they focus
on different segments and have reasonable flexibility in their
product mixes.
The increasing supply of condominiums by leading developers is
likely to put
more pressure on smaller condominium developers, which would
require strong
niche strategies or well-established brands to maintain their
positions in the
market.
Contact:
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2 108 0161
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2 108 0160
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
