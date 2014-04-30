(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 30 (Fitch) The 2014 UK bank stress test scenario
is tough and
addresses sector risk stemming from households' high
indebtedness compared to
the rest of the EU, Fitch Ratings says. High consumer
indebtedness is one of the
operating environment risks for UK banks.
Banks' vulnerability to house-price shocks and a sharp reversion
to higher
interest rates are particularly important components of the Bank
of England's
(BoE) test. The risk is particularly high in the UK because of
the large
proportion of mortgages extended at variable rate and high
income multiples,
prompted by the wide gap between house prices and earnings.
We see risks building in the mortgage market as a rate rise
looms and as house
prices keep increasing, even though lenders benefit from
improved loan-to-value
ratios. We believe loan delinquencies will increase once
interest rates rise,
particularly among interest rate trackers and interest-only
loans, which have
benefited from record low base rate. But UK bank profitability
is also set to
increase once the base rate rises, which should improve capital
generation and
provide a greater buffer against rising impairment charges.
The BoE's stress scenario is severe as it addresses tail risk:
for example, GDP
is assumed to trough at about 3.5% below its 4Q13 level in late
2015 before
recovering. An annual GDP contraction of the size assumed or
larger has happened
only about 10 times in the past 150 years. The test also assumes
house prices
decline by 35% and commercial real estate by 30%.
The UK variant scenario should reveal more vulnerabilities for
UK banks because
it combines domestic macroeconomic elements designed by the BoE
and global
macroeconomic and market elements of the EBA stress scenario.
The 4.5% common
equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio threshold for the UK stress scenario
is lower than
the 5.5% CET1 requirement in the EBA severe scenario. But the
ratios are
calculated on a fully loaded Basel III basis for the UK and on a
less stringent
phase-in basis in the EU.
We believe the leverage ratio will be the tougher threshold to
meet in the UK.
Under the European Commission's baseline scenario, UK banks will
have to meet a
3% minimum leverage ratio using a Tier 1 definition of capital,
and a 7% CET1
ratio. In the 2013 capital exercise Barclays and Nationwide were
given an
extended time to meet an adjusted leverage requirement. This
indicates how
challenging the leverage requirement can be for UK banks,
although it is not
directly comparable to the present test as it did not involve a
stress scenario.
Instead capital was adjusted to reflect a more prudent
assessment of asset
valuation, conduct redress costs and risk weights.
UK banks have raised around GBP7.6bn additional Tier 1 capital
since end-1H13 to
boost leverage ratios and be better positioned for the stress
test process. Of
the eight UK banks undergoing the UK variant, Barclays, HSBC,
Lloyds and RBS
will also participate in the EBA's exercise. The results will be
published
towards the end of the fourth quarter, after the EU-wide stress
test results
announcement due in October.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
