MOSCOW/LONDON, April 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in the latest
publication of
its regular EM Banking System Datawatch that most major emerging
market (EM)
banking sectors will perform more weakly in 2014 than in recent
years due to
slower economies, higher rates, seasoning loan books and, in
some cases, greater
political uncertainty. However, bank credit metrics and ratings
should be
largely resilient, given mostly solid buffers and only moderate
economic
downturns. Downside risk is greatest in China and India, but has
risen in Russia
and Turkey.
Fitch expects continued robust credit growth in China in 2014,
but at a slightly
slower pace of 18% (2013: 22%), increasing credit/GDP to 232%
(2013E: 217%).
Underlying asset quality pressures will rise (although reported
NPLs should stay
low), hurting liquidity, but the authorities will likely prevent
any prolonged
tightness in money markets.
Indian banks' asset quality is likely to weaken further, with
stressed assets
(NPLs and restructured loans) to rise from 10% (at mid-2013) to
around 15%
during FY15 (ie by March 2015). State banks are most affected
and may need
INR3.8trn (USD60bn) of new equity by 2019 to achieve full
compliance with Basel
rules, although delayed implementation has reduced near-term
capital pressure.
In most other major EM Asia markets, Fitch is less concerned
about loan
seasoning given banks' significant buffers.
The economic slowdown in Brazil will continue to put moderate
pressure on banks'
asset quality and margins. Most large lenders should be
resilient to these
challenges, but state-owned banks and some mid-sized/small
institutions are more
vulnerable, given, respectively, recent rapid growth in non-core
areas, and
weaker funding and diversification. Fitch expects Mexican banks'
asset quality
to stabilise in 2014, and lenders in Chile, Colombia, and Peru
should continue
to perform soundly.
The outlook for Russian banks has weakened, as geopolitical
uncertainty and
reduced business confidence pressure economic growth (2014F:
0.9%; risks to the
downside). However, bank refinancing risks are manageable,
recession is not our
base case and banks' credit metrics should not deteriorate
markedly. Downgrade
risk is focused on sovereign-linked bank ratings, which
currently have Negative
Outlooks.
Turkish banks will face a tough year of weakening asset quality,
tighter margins
and lower growth, as loan books season against a background of
higher rates, a
weaker currency, a slower economy and political uncertainty.
However, most banks
can absorb moderate stress, and downward rating pressure should
be limited.
Sector NPLs remain high in Slovenia even after the 'bad bank'
transfers in 4Q13,
limiting upside for low bank ratings. Asset quality declined
again in Romania in
2013, but shows signs of plateauing in other weak Central and
Eastern Europe
markets.
Robust oil prices and government infrastructure spending should
support economic
and bank performance in most Gulf Cooperation Council markets.
Problem loans
have generally peaked and capital and liquidity are robust.
Positive trends are
most evident in UAE and Kuwait (potentially pushing up Viability
Ratings) and
Saudi Arabia.
The full report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link
above.
