NEW YORK Aug 2 The U.S. government's plans to
sell new floating-rate debt is likely to see strong demand from
money market funds and other conservative investors, as fears
over the euro zone and volatile capital markets lead investors
to seek out safe haven debt, Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.
The Treasury said on Wednesday that it plans to issue
floating-rate notes for the first time, but added that the notes
would not be brought to market for at least another year.
The notes are likely to be attractive to money funds that
are facing regulatory requirements to increase holdings in
high-rated liquid debt and as the supply of eligible short-term
debt declines, Fitch said.
The delay in issuing the notes will give the Treasury time
to determine a benchmark to base the debt interest payments on,
Fitch said.
The group of dealers and investors that advise the
government on its debt have ruled out basing the notes on the
London interbank offered rate (Libor).
This benchmark has been discredited by regulatory
investigations into banks that are alleged to have misreported
rates to benefit their trading positions and disguise their
rising borrowing costs during the 2008 financial crisis.
