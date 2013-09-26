LONDON, September 25 (Fitch) A slowdown in Turkey's net capital
inflows is
likely to temper economic growth, but should not trigger a
crisis because of the
country's strong fundamentals, Fitch Ratings says. Nevertheless,
dependence on
net capital inflows is one of the key risks to the Turkish
economy, and a
prolonged funding shortfall would create the risk of a hard
economic landing.
In the short term, the combination of the wide current account
deficit (CAD),
high inflation and weak international liquidity limit Turkey's
room for
manoeuvre, and we believe it may have to adjust its growth
expectations in line
with a lower and more easily funded CAD.
Despite this risk to growth, we believe the country's strong
public finances
will help to protect it from a balance of payments crisis.
Turkey's public-debt
ratio is moderate at 38% of GDP, while its budget deficit is
low, and it has
successfully lengthened its average debt maturity. Additional
buffers include a
strong banking system, modest household debt, and a dynamic
corporate sector
accustomed to adjusting to shocks.
There are also structural benefits to the Turkish market that we
believe will
keep investors engaged and reduce the risk of a sharper decline
in net capital
inflows. These include favourable demographics that point to
strong medium-term
growth potential, deep local capital markets with a good debt
service record,
and a favourable business climate with well-proven export market
flexibility.
Net capital inflows are essential for economic growth in Turkey,
where a CAD of
6%-7% of GDP mirrors a comparable imbalance between savings and
investment. The
current account deficit has widened again in 2013 after
improving last year,
while capital inflows have fallen abruptly since May, and net
portfolio flows
have turned mildly negative. Banks and corporates, however, have
encountered
little difficulty rolling over existing exposures. Nonetheless,
future funding
is likely to prove more expensive.
Turkey has a Long-Term IDR of 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook.
Contact:
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1046
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.