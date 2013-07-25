LONDON, July 25 (Fitch) The increase in the Central Bank of
Turkey's (CBT)
overnight lending rate signals the Turkish authorities' greater
readiness to
address the risks presented by currency weakness, high
inflation, and falling
capital inflows, Fitch Ratings says. However, Turkey is still
vulnerable to
shifts in market sentiment, its external finances remain a key
sovereign rating
weakness, and balancing growth, price and exchange rate
stability concerns
present a policy challenge.
Balance of payments data indicate that Turkey suffered a halt to
capital inflows
in May, with portfolio debt flows recording a minor outflow
compared to a net
inflow of USD8.9bn in April. Net capital inflows are essential
to economic
growth in Turkey: a current account deficit of 6-7% of GDP
mirrors a comparable
imbalance between savings and investment. With the current
account deficit
showing signs of renewed widening this year, following last
year's narrowing,
declining capital inflows represent a greater near-term
potential risk to
Turkey's economy than the possibility that tighter monetary
policy constrains
domestic demand.
Favourable economic growth prospects support Turkey's sovereign
credit profile.
GDP increased by 1.6% in the first three months of this year
from the previous
quarter, and data on industrial production and imports suggest
that Q213's
reading could also be strong.
The CBT had been intervening in the currency markets to defend
the lira, which
hit an all-time low against the US dollar earlier this month,
but Turkey's
international liquidity ratio is weak and it does not have a
sufficient stock of
FX reserves to maintain this strategy for long. We estimate that
reserves may
have dropped from a peak of USD114bn (excluding gold) in April
to around
USD100bn in mid-July, reflecting both central bank intervention
and portfolio
capital outflows.
The sharp drop in net capital inflows, currency depreciation,
and fall in
international reserves remain within the tolerance of Turkey's
'BBB-' rating.
However, recent developments serve to highlight Turkey's
vulnerability to shocks
against a background of domestic political and social unrest and
volatile
investor sentiment towards emerging markets in general, as
speculation about the
eventual withdrawal of quantitative easing continues. As we have
previously
said, persistent political and social unrest could deter
tourism, destabilise
short-term capital inflows, push up inflation and damage
economic growth.
Although the CBT's still relatively new monetary policy
framework has traction
and has helped to rebalance the economy under challenging
conditions, it has
failed to hit the inflation target of 5%, suggesting that up
until recently
supporting growth may have taken priority over price stability.
Credit growth
has remained elevated and inflation rose to 8.3% year-on-year at
the end of
June, up from 6.5% in May.
The CBT raised the overnight lending rate for the first time in
nearly two
years, to 7.25% from 6.5%, while leaving the one-week repo rate
unchanged. The
Monetary Policy Committee's statement said that a "cautious
stance will be
maintained until the inflation outlook is in line with medium
term targets...
additional monetary tightening will be implemented when
necessary."
We upgraded Turkey to 'BBB-' from 'BB+' in November. The Outlook
on the rating
is Stable.
Contact:
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1046
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ed Parker
Managing Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1176
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
