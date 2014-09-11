(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 11 (Fitch) Turkey's progress towards economic
rebalancing may
become more challenging for the remainder of 2014, despite the
success of policy
adjustments made earlier in the year, says Fitch Ratings.
Monetary policy
settings have loosened since May, while the fragile eurozone
recovery and
heightened geopolitical risk could slow current account
adjustment.
Recent data convey mixed messages on rebalancing. Compared to
2013, annual
credit growth has virtually halved to 20% according to the
Central Bank of the
Republic of Turkey's (CBRT) preferred 13-week moving average
metric. But the
pace of decline has slowed, while further rate cuts could easily
reverse the
trend. CBRT research shows that the current account is
particularly sensitive to
credit growth.
Meanwhile, core inflation has remained above 9% since the start
of the year,
well above both the CBRT's year-end forecast and its medium-term
target.
Monetary policy settings have eased despite rising inflation.
The CBRT held its
one-week repo rate at 8.25% at its latest policy meeting, but
cut overnight
lending rates. Political pressure on the CBRT to cut interest
rates shows no
sign of easing. Indeed, we believe such pressure may intensify
following this
week's 2Q14 GDP release which showed growth slowing to an annual
rate of 2.1%
from 4.3% on 1Q14.
Economic populism remains a risk ahead of next year's
parliamentary elections.
However, cabinet appointments since Recep Tayyip Erdogan became
president
suggest he sees the value of having a credible, experienced
economic team in
place, and 1H14 budget outcomes suggest fiscal discipline has
been maintained.
Like high inflation, high current account deficits (CAD) suggest
a predilection
for higher growth but without long-term structural reforms that
might, for
example, raise gross domestic savings rates or improve the
business climate,
thereby aiding foreign direct investment. We forecast a slower
improvement in
the CAD in 2015 to 5.7% of GDP from a forecast 6.2% in 2014, and
note that the
quality of external financing remains poor, with almost 70%
still funded by
portfolio and unidentified capital inflows in 1H14.
A high CAD and gross external financing needs are an established
credit
weakness. Turkey was among the emerging-market sovereigns most
vulnerable to a
drop in capital inflows in Fitch's recent "shock scenario" where
volatility and
risk premiums spike as US interest rates rise higher and faster
than in our base
case, although more recent ECB monetary easing could moderate a
shock of this
nature.
Turkey has been resilient to external shocks; with the sovereign
maintaining
external market access, and banks and corporates enjoying high
rollover rates.
Our base case is that favourable market access will continue,
but the short-term
share of gross external debt has doubled since 2007 to 32%,
driven largely by
bank borrowing. Banks' vulnerability to a more extreme scenario,
involving an
abrupt and prolonged funding market closure, has therefore
increased.
Furthermore, the accumulation of banks' foreign assets in the
reserve option
mechanism (ROM) implies that gross international reserves may
not be wholly
under the control of the CBRT, thus serving to limit the
authorities' potential
room for manoeuvre if there were a full scale external liquidity
crisis.
Turkey's sovereign credit profile is among the topics being
discussed at Fitch's
event: "Turkey: More challenges Ahead" being held in Istanbul
today, and at our
Global Sovereign Conference in London. Details of the events are
at
www.fitchratings.com, where presentations will also be made
available.
We affirmed Turkey's 'BBB-'/Stable rating on 4 April. The next
scheduled review
is on 3 October.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
