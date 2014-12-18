(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Modest economic growth, competition for deposits and moderate asset quality deterioration will create a tough operating environment for Turkish banks in 2015, but solid capital and profitability buffers mean the outlook remains stable, Fitch Ratings says. The sector's increased reliance on short-term, foreign-currency funding represents the biggest risk to the outlook. Our base case is for economic growth over the medium term to remain below recent highs, with ongoing but manageable interest- and exchange-rate volatility and continued access to international funding. Asset quality is likely to deteriorate due to seasoning of loan portfolios, increased consumer indebtedness and the depreciation of the lira, which may weaken the debt servicing capacity of foreign-currency borrowers. High interest rates and competition for deposits will push up funding costs but margin pressure should only be moderate as Turkish banks have successfully re-priced loans in the past. Turkish banks have steadily increased their foreign-currency liabilities. Foreign debt has almost trebled since the end of 2008 and has become more short term. This has significantly increased the potential impact of an abrupt change in investor sentiment that cut the banks' market access. However, we believe that under most scenarios foreign-currency liquidity would be sufficient. For more details on the prospects for the sector, see the report "2015 Outlook: Turkish Banks" published today at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Janine Dow Senior Director Banks +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Turkish Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.