(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Modest economic growth, competition
for deposits and
moderate asset quality deterioration will create a tough
operating environment
for Turkish banks in 2015, but solid capital and profitability
buffers mean the
outlook remains stable, Fitch Ratings says. The sector's
increased reliance on
short-term, foreign-currency funding represents the biggest risk
to the outlook.
Our base case is for economic growth over the medium term to
remain below recent
highs, with ongoing but manageable interest- and exchange-rate
volatility and
continued access to international funding. Asset quality is
likely to
deteriorate due to seasoning of loan portfolios, increased
consumer indebtedness
and the depreciation of the lira, which may weaken the debt
servicing capacity
of foreign-currency borrowers.
High interest rates and competition for deposits will push up
funding costs but
margin pressure should only be moderate as Turkish banks have
successfully
re-priced loans in the past.
Turkish banks have steadily increased their foreign-currency
liabilities.
Foreign debt has almost trebled since the end of 2008 and has
become more short
term. This has significantly increased the potential impact of
an abrupt change
in investor sentiment that cut the banks' market access.
However, we believe
that under most scenarios foreign-currency liquidity would be
sufficient.
For more details on the prospects for the sector, see the report
"2015 Outlook:
Turkish Banks" published today at www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Turkish
Banks
here
