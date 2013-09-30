(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Turkish banks have robust buffers to absorb
near-term challenges from lower economic growth, a weaker lira and higher
interest rates, Fitch Ratings says. We believe their credit profiles will suffer
in the coming quarters from a weaker operating environment, but only moderately.
A key reason for credit resilience is that Turkish banks have strong
loss-absorption cushions. The sector's capital ratio, despite having fallen over
the last few years, remains a solid 16% and comprises mostly Tier-1 capital.
Solid pre-impairment profitability provides an additional defence, and has
ensured that capital is built up through retained earnings. NPLs - currently a
low 2.8% - tend to be well provisioned, which leaves the banks with considerable
profit and capital cushions against potential losses.
Slower economic growth will inevitably weaken asset quality as portfolios (which
have expanded rapidly) season. The lira's recent depreciation and higher
interest rates will increase borrowers' vulnerability, and so we expect
non-performing loans to rise by a moderate 100bp-200bp by end-2014. SME lending,
consumer finance and foreign-currency corporate lending are likely to be the key
sources of risk.
A economy which is still growing, together with moderate corporate and household
debt, limited real house price growth and the absence of foreign-currency
consumer lending, should support loan performance, despite the rapid credit
growth since 2006.
Margins are likely to be under pressure from the interest-rate hikes and market
volatility. Banks have encountered little difficulty in rolling over funding,
although future financing is likely to prove more expensive. We expect the
squeeze on margins to be short-lived as lira loans typically have short-term
repricing maturities, and good efficiency should offset some of the pressures on
profitability.
Our stable outlook for Turkish banks could be threatened if the economic
slowdown is worse than anticipated, with further pressure on the lira and
further interest-rate hikes. This could put greater-than-expected pressure on
banks' asset quality, potentially resulting in negative rating action.
