(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 09 (Fitch) According to Fitch Ratings, the ratings of Tyson Foods, Inc. (Tyson; NYSE: TSN) are currently unaffected by Tyson's June 8, 2014 unilateral binding offer to acquire The Hillshire Brands Co. (Hillshire; NYSE: HSH) for $63 per share in cash or approximately $8.6 billion including Hillshire's net debt. The bidding process was concluded and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. today withdrew its proposal to acquire Hillshire. Final ratings are subject to signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Hillshire. A list of Fitch's ratings on Tyson is at the end of this press release. Tyson's offer will remain in effect until the earlier of the termination of Hillshire's agreement to purchase Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (Pinnacle; NYSE: PF) or Dec. 12, 2014. Tyson's proposal is about 16x Hillshire's $545 million of LTM EBITDA as calculated by Fitch and represents a 69% premium over Hillshire's stock price on May 9, the day prior to Hillshire's announced agreement to acquire Pinnacle. Fitch believes the proposed transaction is strategically sound but views the multiple as rich versus those of historical food industry transactions. Fitch intends to review Tyson's ratings upon signing of a definitive agreement, as mentioned earlier, and receipt of more clarity on transaction financing, given the significant 26% increase in Tyson's initial bid of $50 per share or $6.8 billion on May 29, 2014. Tyson's pro forma leverage assuming 100% debt financing would approximate 4x. However, Fitch views Tyson's plans to finance a portion of the potential transaction with equity in order to maintain investment grade ratings favorably. Tyson's ratings will take into consideration the proportion of equity used to finance the purchase as well as Fitch's view regarding the pace of deleveraging and Tyson's ability to garner its projected $300 million plus of synergies. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a downgrade include: --A substantial increase in leverage where total debt-to-operating EBITDA is sustained above 2.5x beyond 12-24 months of transaction closing; --The absence of material progress in deleveraging due to aggressive financial policies associated with share repurchases or additional acquisitions, and/or a severe downturn in operating results. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to an upgrade to 'BBB+' include: --An upgrade is not anticipated in the near term given Tyson's demonstrated willingness to engage in large-size acquisitions and Fitch's view that the transaction with Hillshire has a high probability of completion. Fitch currently rates Tyson as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Unsecured bank facility 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. At March 29, 2014, Tyson had approximately $1.9 billion of total debt. 