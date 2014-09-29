(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) UBS's share-for-share exchange to
set up a new
holding company highlights the increasing focus on bank
resolution planning by
regulators, Fitch Ratings says. Other large European groups
without holding
company structures may over time follow UBS's move to improve
resolvability.
Such a structure facilitates "single point of entry" resolution
and preserves
the continuity of systemically important functions at operating
subsidiaries.
Changes to bank group structures due to "too-big-to-fail"
legislation and
increased regulatory scrutiny of booking centres will lead to
shifts in
balance-sheet size and the composition of local subsidiaries and
branches. UBS's
exchange offer, announced today, is one of several measures the
group is taking
to improve resolvability. It is also establishing a new bank
subsidiary in
Switzerland, an intermediate holding company in the US and
revising its business
and operating model in the UK.
The announcement has no immediate rating effect. But over time
an additional
buffer for the operating banks' senior creditors will be built
up as bail-in
debt will be issued by the group holding company, which may
affect ratings. We
will factor in potential structural subordination and the terms
of any bail-in
debt issued by the holding company when assessing the relative
position of
creditors of the various group entities.
Other large European banking groups will also need to change
their structures to
improve resolvability. Bank holding companies in Europe, where
they exist, have
not issued material volumes of senior debt. UK bank holding
companies have
started to issue junior and senior debt recently. The creation
of holdcos and
the issuance of bail-in debt and junior debt instruments from
these entities are
likely to increase. Debt issuance will also be influenced by
total
loss-absorption capacity requirements to be proposed by the
Financial Stability
Board in November.
But group structures and resolution planning are unlikely to be
an immediate
priority for the ECB in the early days of its new supervisory
role for eurozone
banking groups, and the Single Resolution mechanism arm of
Banking Union does
not start until 2016. Therefore, any structural changes and
funding shifts will
probably take longer to emerge at banks in the eurozone.
Requirements for single point of entry resolution and higher
capital, and
increased local regulatory scrutiny will place additional
organisation burdens
on the banks and may constrain their business activities.
Nevertheless,
enhancing resolvability may reduce regulatory capital
requirements. FINMA, the
Swiss regulator, takes resolution factors into account in its
capital buffer
requirements. UBS expects the new structure to allow it to
qualify for a capital
rebate under Switzerland's too-big-to-fail requirements,
resulting in lower
overall capital requirements for the group.
