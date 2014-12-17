(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: UK Bank Stress Tests â€“ Better
Capitalisation but
Vulnerabilities Remain
here
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) The results of the UK bank stress
tests were broadly
in line with Fitch Ratings' expectations and highlight the
resilience of the
sector. But they reveal vulnerabilities in leverage and
regarding risk-weight
pro-cyclicality at some banks.
Our Viability Ratings (VR) already reflect the fundamental
strengths and
weaknesses highlighted by the exercise, so we do not expect any
rating actions.
The projected losses were generally higher at banks undergoing
greater
restructuring. No significant additional measures to those
already agreed with
the regulators will be required for the sector, apart from a
revised plan agreed
for The Co-operative Bank, which has a 'b' VR. We have analysed
the stress test
results in our report, "UK Bank Stress Tests - Better
Capitalisation but
Vulnerabilities Remain", published today.
The exercise highlights leverage as a weakness under stress for
some banks,
which is likely to spur the sector to improve it, particularly
through issuance
of high-trigger additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments. The tests
also highlight
the pro-cyclicality of risk weights in some of the banks'
internal models, which
could be a structural risk.
