May 14 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The continued growth of the UK buy-to-let (BTL) market
could lead to weaker future performance of the sector, especially where lenders
are targeting amateur and first-time landlords rather than professional
investors, Fitch Ratings says. The latest quarterly figures from the Council of
Mortgage Lenders show BTL mortgages increased to 13.4% of total outstanding
mortgage lending in the UK at end-March, up from 13% the previous quarter and
12.9% at the end of Q112. At the peak of the housing market, BTL represented
around 10% of total lending.
The attractive returns on rental investments available today provides an
opportunity for investors to beat the low returns from savings and other
investments. However, we believe that reversion rates in the market, which are
now typically over 4% above the base rate, will make many investments
unsustainable once interest rates return to more normal levels. Pre-crisis
reversion rates tended to typically range between 0.5% and 2% above the base
rate, enabling investments to provide a positive return at higher interest
rates. Under today's typical reversion rates, returns may significantly diminish
in the long-term, leading to poor performance, particularly amongst those with
little experience of managing an investment property in a stressed environment.
In the financial crisis, we observed that while the professional landlord sector
of the market performed relatively well, the performance of the amateur landlord
sector was much less impressive. The performance of typical transactions made up
of pre-crisis BTL lending to amateur landlords saw three months plus arrears
rates rise above 4% in some instances, whereas similarly seasoned transactions
that were more representative of the professional BTL sector saw arrears rates
of less than 2%, according to our data.
Although BTL mortgage arrears have been low and repossessions subdued over the
last couple of years, supported by a buoyant rental market and low interest
rates, conditions are unlikely to remain so favourable for BTL in the longer
term. When BTL cases are repossessed, losses against the property value can be
substantially more than for owner-occupied property. In our recent study of UK
repossessions, we saw that the typical discount on sale for BTL cases was around
50% higher than that suffered on owner-occupied property.