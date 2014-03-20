(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Proposals announced in yesterday's UK Budget to allow pension savings to be taken as cash
are negative for annuity providers, Fitch Ratings says. But they would probably not lead to
rating downgrades, as the annuity providers we rate are large groups with a diverse product mix,
rather than specialist annuity providers.
If implemented, we believe this change would significantly reduce the
GBP15bn-a-year UK annuity market, as many savers would choose to access their
pensions as cash or via drawdown products in preference to an annuity,
particularly while annuity rates remain low. Annuities are a large and
relatively profitable business for many life insurance companies, so any
significant shrinking of the annuity market would be negative for their
operating scale and earnings.
Although some insurers would stand to lose future annuity business, companies
offering alternative products for pensioners to manage and access their pensions
would benefit. But we believe these products would typically generate lower
profits than annuities, which can generate relatively high profits as
compensation for the uncertainty about how long pensioners receiving the annuity
will live. The proposed changes would therefore be negative for the
profitability of the UK life sector as a whole, although there would be
individual winners and losers.
Some of the main annuity providers are large insurance groups with diverse
businesses, and could therefore absorb the negative effects of the proposed
reforms. Prudential, for example, is a global group with large operations in
Asia and the US, and large with-profits and asset-management businesses in
addition to its UK annuity business. Aviva has a wide range of life and non-life
insurance products in the UK and several European markets, and Legal & General
has a broad range of insurance and investment products in the UK in addition to
its annuity business.
The insurers most exposed are those with a concentrated focus on annuity
business. These include Just Retirement and Partnership, which specialise in
medically underwritten ("enhanced") annuities for pensioners in ill health or
with lifestyle factors associated with reduced life expectancy. These two
companies have grown fast, taking a large share of the rapidly developing market
for enhanced annuities. The proposed reforms could seriously threaten their
growth prospects and potentially lead to a significant reduction in their
business.