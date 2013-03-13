March 13 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published special report entitled "UK Mortgage Lenders' Outlook Stable" that despite pressure remaining on their underlying profitability, UK mortgage lenders have shown some resilience in their funding and liquidity profile and therefore the Outlooks on their Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are generally Stable. The only exception is Nationwide Building Society (Nationwide, 'A+'/Negative/'F1') whose IDR is on Negative Outlook, reflecting its weak operating profitability and exposure to the vulnerable property finance sector. The 2012 results recently announced by Coventry Building Society (CBS; 'A'/Stable/'F1'), Leeds Building Society (LBS; 'A-'/Stable/'F2'), Principality Building Society (Principality; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2'), Yorkshire Building Society (YBS; 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2'), Skipton Building Society (Skipton; 'BBB-'/Stable/'F3') and Newcastle Building Society (NBS; 'BB+'/Stable/'B') are in line with the agency's expectations. Although all societies reported an increase in pre-tax profit, this was mostly due to lower impairment charges or non-operating items as income remained under pressure. Hence, there was no significant improvement in underlying pre-impairment performance except at Skipton, which had an increase in both its net interest income and net fee income, albeit from low levels. CBS, YBS, and LBS reported broadly flat net interest margins (NIM) in 2012 reflecting the on-going pressure of the lingering low interest rate environment and the costs of holding high liquidity buffers which are low-yielding. While Skipton saw its NIM improving, this remained significantly lower than peers'. Fitch expects that the pressures on NIM throughout the system will be eased by the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) introduced by the Bank of England in July 2012, which has reduced the cost of funding overall and the need (and hence cost) of holding large excess liquidity buffers on balance sheet. CBS, Principality, LBS, NBS and Skipton were able to report a fall in loan impairment charges (LICs) during 2012, driven by a stable and solid quality in their mortgage books. Most societies noted a decrease in mortgages in arrears, which is consistent with the overall sector trend. According to the Council of Mortgage Lenders, the average proportion of residential mortgages that are more than three months in arrears fell to 1.91% at end-2012 from 1.98% at end-2011. Conversely, Fitch believes that commercial loan portfolios continue to be a significant risk for the societies involved in this sector as the outlook for the UK commercial real estate sector remains weak. The amount of the on balance sheet liquid assets fell in 2012 at CBS, Principality, LBS, NBS and Skipton, and increased slightly at YBS. This is in line with Fitch's view that the liquidity holdings have peaked and will reduce to more moderate levels. Nonetheless, the quality of liquidity buffers has remained strong and liquidity management, conservative. Fitch therefore does not expect the reductions seen in liquidity to be a negative rating driver. CBS, Principality, LBS and YBS reported a year-on-year increase in new lending during 2012. Although all Fitch-rated societies joined the FLS, only Nationwide, CBS and LBS had some drawings at end-2012. Fitch expects the increase in secured funding observed in 2012 to continue into 2013 along with a moderate usage of the FLS. Capitalisation in the sector is sound and strengthened further during 2012, with all seven societies having core Tier 1 ratios above 10.5% at the year end. YBS saw the largest increase in the ratio (13.6% at end-2012 compared to 12.6% at end-2011). However, leverage is beginning to look high at some of the higher rated societies (CBS and Nationwide). Fitch views the sector as having to be well-capitalised given the mutuals' limited ability to raise capital externally in times of stress. Although a new loss-absorbing instrument (Core Capital Deferred Shares, CCDS) is being discussed and is anticipated to qualify as core Tier 1 under Basel III rules, the market appetite for such an instrument remains untested.