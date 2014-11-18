(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that, after the
strong improvements seen in the last two years, UK building
societies should see
their profitability stabilise in 2015 as mortgage spreads are
likely to cease
widening.
The rating Outlooks on all UK building societies but one are
Stable, reflecting
progress in improving the management of net interest margins, in
reducing risk
appetite, moderating their reliance on wholesale funding, as
well as in managing
liquidity and legacy loans. The Outlook on Skipton Building
Society's (SBS)
Long-term IDR is Positive, reflecting our expectation that its
mortgage and
savings business will continue to improve in terms of
profitability and risk
profile.
Funding costs are expected to start to rise in line with base
rates and mortgage
rates have recently become more competitive pointing to a
narrowing of spreads.
However, over the medium term profitability should benefit from
higher returns
on liquid reserves as base rates rise. It will be constrained,
nonetheless by
undiversified income streams across most societies.
Prime residential mortgages, which are the core business of UK
building
societies, continue to show low arrears. Loan-to-value ratios
(LTVs) have
increased slightly but remain low compared with pre-crisis
levels. We do not
believe that the minimal loan impairment charges (LICs) on
residential mortgage
loans seen in 2014 are sustainable in the medium-term and expect
LICs to rise
from 2015.
Legacy commercial real estate (CRE) loans have been largely
provided against,
although a high proportion remains under stress. We expect to
see some
additional LICs against these exposures in 2015 but these are
likely to be more
moderate than in 2014.
We do not expect liquidity buffers to increase in 2015 as access
to contingency
sources of liquidity has strengthened. Despite having been
scaled back since
2012 liquidity portfolios remain of sound credit quality. We are
seeing a small
increase in loans/deposits ratios but while we expect the usage
of wholesale
funding sources to continue to rise in 2015, we expect the
societies' funding
profiles to remain conservative.
Capitalisation in the sector is on the whole sound and leverage
has improved at
the societies that use the internal ratings-based approach for
regulatory
reporting, following the issuance of Additional Tier 1 (AT1)
securities.
Nationwide Building Society also issued a new core capital
instrument. However,
mutuals remain subject to regulatory risk in this respect.
The report "2015 Outlook: UK Building Societies" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
