(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 12 (Fitch) UK building societies are likely to
expand their
mortgage portfolios in 2013 as the sector benefits from lower
funding costs and
improved margins under the Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS),
Fitch Ratings says.
Most of the building societies we rate have drawn very little,
if anything,
under the scheme, but we expect usage to rise moderately this
year.
The mutual lenders expanded their lending overall last year even
with limited
use of the FLS. We expect this trend to continue, especially if
the FLS is
extended beyond 2013. Net customer loans for the seven building
societies we
rate increased by 3% overall, with only one lender shrinking
portfolios. There
was wide variation among lenders - Coventry increased loans by
around 14% in
2012, while Newcastle shrank them by 8%.
The cheaper funding costs from the FLS scheme help lower the
competition for
customer deposits and therefore savings rates. Net interest
margins are likely
to improve as lower funding costs flow through. Relatively
undiversified,
societies rely heavily on net interest income, so growth in
mortgage books and
margins should boost their revenue.
However, increases in lending have to be viewed in conjunction
with the need to
keep capitalisation high, as societies continue to face
challenges in raising
capital externally. Any move to set a leverage ratio higher than
the 3% Basel
III minimum, as proposed by the Banking Standards Commission, is
likely to be
challenging for some societies, particularly for Nationwide and
Coventry, who
use the internal ratings-based approach. This may restrict the
amounts of new
lending they undertake annually.
With the FLS providing an additional funding source, the
building societies
decreased their liquidity buffers during H212. They had
accumulated large
liquidity portfolios during the previous two to three years, to
15%-25% of
equity and funding at end-2012. We expect liquid assets to fall
to more
moderate, but still conservative levels, to boost margins and
profitability in
the medium term.
Nonetheless, the prospects for profitability in the sector
remain limited
because of low interest rates. Also, despite the healthy
performance of
residential mortgages over the past couple of years, we expect
economic
pressures to push mortgage arrears up over the medium term, with
a corresponding
increase in loan impairment charges. Commercial real estate
(CRE) loans are
still under stress and a threat to profitability. Where
societies have
significant CRE exposures relative to Fitch Core Capital,
capital and credit
profiles are likely to be at risk, especially where leverage is
already high.
According to data published by the Bank of England last week,
the building
societies participating in the FLS increased net lending by
GBP5.3bn while only
drawing GBP2.3bn of the scheme funds in H212. This is in
contrast to the overall
trend, where net lending by all participating institutions fell
GBP1.5bn despite
GBP13.8bn FLS usage over the six months.
Fitch will publish a full UK building society sector report
later this week.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.