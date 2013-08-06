Aug 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The second phase of the UK government's Help-To-Buy
scheme will increase margins for home builders and may do the same for banks,
while creating contingent liabilities for the sovereign, Fitch Ratings says. The
scheme will probably push up house prices, but the likely impact on the number
of new homes built is less clear.
Help-To-Buy's aim is to enable customers with only a 5% deposit to buy a home by
providing a government guarantee to the mortgage provider for up to a further
15% of the value. The risk for the banks should be less than a standard 95%
loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage and depending on the mechanics of the scheme, may
be closer to a standard 80% LTV product. Affordability tests imposed by the
Mortgage Market Review will ensure that only applicants who can afford
repayments are granted loans under the scheme. However, because this is a new
scheme the banks may have an opportunity to widen the spread. The ability of
banks to do this will partly depend on competitive forces and whether they can
fully pass on any additional fees to the borrower.
It is not yet possible to gauge the likely take-up of the scheme, despite the
willingness of most lenders to participate, as affordability tests may filter
out a high proportion of applicants. Furthermore, the full details of the
scheme, including the fee to be paid for the guarantee have not yet been
disclosed.
The scheme, along with the initial phase that began in April, could have an
impact on sovereign gross debt and its dynamics, particularly if there is strong
pent-up demand as the tighter loan-to-value ratios that have prevailed since
2008 are relaxed. The guarantees under the second phase (estimated at GBP12bn by
the Treasury) along with direct equity loans for home buyers under the first
phase (GBP3.5bn allocated in the 2013 budget) are open ended and could
potentially lead to higher contingent liabilities over the medium term. However,
we do not currently view the scheme as a threat to the (AA+/Stable) sovereign
rating.
For house builders the main benefit from the second phase of the scheme will
come from rising house prices, rather than increased volumes. This is because
selling a house for more than originally expected has no additional associated
costs and therefore generates pure profit, whereas increasing volumes also
increases variable costs.
Builders also might prefer to avoid sharply increasing construction because of
the risk that they may not be able to sell the properties when they are
completed in two years' time. This risk is partially offset, however, by the
government's decision to run the scheme for three years, which could give
building companies more confidence that demand will be there when construction
is completed. While the scheme does not come with any requirements on home
builders to increase construction, we do expect them to face political pressure
to build more.