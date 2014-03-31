(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) The sector outlook for UK life insurers
has turned
negative from stable due to threats to the sector's
profitability from three
recently announced initiatives on pensions and savings, Fitch
Ratings says. In a
climate with a marked increased focus on insurance customers, we
believe there
is a risk that further changes to legislation and regulation may
be disruptive
for UK life insurers and negative for their credit profiles.
The three initiatives are the ending of compulsory annuitisation
and a 0.75% cap
on charges for pension auto-enrolment default funds, both from
April 2015, and a
Financial Conduct Authority investigation into whether insurers
are managing
business in closed funds in customers' best interests. We
believe their combined
effects will put increased strain on insurance companies'
profitability. This is
already a relative weakness for the UK life sector as insurance
companies are
competing for business in a highly regulated, saturated market.
But we still
consider rated UK life insurers' capital positions strong - an
important factor
underpinning their credit ratings.
The UK Budget announcement that customers will no longer have to
use their
pension pots to buy an annuity could significantly reduce the
GBP15bn-a-year UK
annuity market, as many savers will choose to access their
pensions as cash or
via drawdown products instead. Annuities are a large and
relatively profitable
business for many life insurance companies, so any significant
shrinking of this
market would be negative for their operating scale and earnings.
Some of the main annuity providers are large insurance groups
with diverse
businesses, which could absorb the negative effects of the
proposed reforms. The
insurers most exposed are those with a concentrated focus on
annuities, such as
Just Retirement and Partnership.
The government's announcement last week that there would be a
0.75% cap on
charges applied to pension auto-enrolment default funds is a
threat to the
profitability of UK life insurers with significant amounts of
corporate pensions
with charges above this level. Leading corporate pension
providers include
Standard Life and Friends Life. But many funds already have
charges below the
cap, and it applies only to funds that are default selections
for
auto-enrolment.
The FCA investigation into the management of closed funds,
announced last
Friday, could cause significant administrative costs for
insurers. They may have
to investigate in detail how business was managed 20 or more
years ago - a
potentially costly exercise. A further risk is that the
investigation, and the
publicity surrounding it, could lead policyholders to withdraw
business as they
become more aware of their ability to access their funds and
search for more
attractive investments elsewhere. A large withdrawal of business
would be
negative for insurers' long-term profitability and cash
generation in a market
where assets under management are already shrinking year on
year.
The potential consequences of these initiatives will vary from
one insurer to
another. The crucial factor determining relative exposure is the
business mix.
We are analysing the likely consequences for each rated insurer,
and will update
the market as part of our regular review cycle - or sooner where
any negative
rating actions appear likely.
Contact:
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1249
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: UK Life Insurance
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.