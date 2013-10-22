Oct 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The agreement in principal to build two nuclear reactors in the UK substantially reduces the
potential risks of the project for EDF, Fitch Ratings says. We believe Monday's announcement
means the new-build programme is unlikely to lead to a rating downgrade for the company.
However, this judgement is subject to contract parties finalising the commercial terms
and conditions and documentation.
Under the conditional agreement, EDF will reduce its stake in the project to
45%-50%, with industrial partners AREVA, China General Nuclear Corporation and
China National Nuclear Corporation taking equity stakes and contributing their
expertise. In addition, the GBP16bn project will be funded on a non-recourse
basis, meaning the consortium's exposure will be limited to equity commitments
of around GBP6bn (in 2012 prices) plus contingent equity required to cover
potential cost over-runs (maximum cap still to be determined).
The commitments will be given by the partners on an individual basis, so EDF
does not assume any liability for commitments from its consortium partners. As a
result, EDF's exposure to the project, including construction risk, will be
limited to around GBP2.7bn-3.0bn (in 2012 prices) plus its share of contingent
equity. EDF has also already contributed significant equity to the project in
terms of land purchases, developing the design of the reactors and progressing
with the planning process. This expenditure counts towards the company's
commitment and the remaining investment will have to be funded over the next 10
years or the construction period.
Treasury-guaranteed debt will finance 65% of expected total costs before
operations, subject to satisfactory due diligence by Infrastructure UK and a
decision from the EU Commission on state aid. Other positive features for EDF
include earnings visibility for 35 years via a contract for difference that
locks in an electricity price of GBP92.5/MWh (indexed to CPI) and contractual
arrangements that protect the project from certain unforeseen changes to the
law.
Despite the terms of this agreement there are other factors that could lead to a
downgrade of EDF's 'A+'/Negative rating. In the long term developments from the
debate about France's future energy mix will have a material impact on the
group's earning dynamics, although the political process will take some time to
conclude. An update in H114 will provide more details on the group's strategy,
capex plans and dividend policy.