LONDON, November 22 (Fitch) Ukraine's announcement that it was
halting
preparations to sign an Association Agreement with the European
Union threatens
to leave in limbo a process that, if fully implemented, would
strengthen
Ukraine's credit profile, Fitch Ratings says. But the retreat
may also reduce
the more immediate risk of Russian economic retaliation, which
has already
affected Ukraine's exports in 2013.
Ukraine could be offered another opportunity to sign the EU
Association
Agreement at some point. Its call for three-way talks involving
the EU and
Russia indicates that the government wants to keep an EU deal as
an option and
capitalise on the legislative preparations it has already made.
However, European Parliamentary elections in May 2014, followed
by Ukraine's
presidential election in April 2015, mean reviving the process
will probably
take time. Thursday's decision therefore looks set to prolong
the status quo,
with Ukraine uncommitted to either an EU deal or membership of
Russia's Customs
Union.
Signing and implementing the EU agreement, which includes a deep
and
comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA), would be positive for
Ukraine's
sovereign credit profile. The FTA includes ambitious reforms in
areas such as
standards and public procurement that could unlock efficiency
savings, promote
FDI (and therefore ease pressure on reserves), and boost
flagging exports to
Europe. These benefits would exceed those of Customs Union
membership.
However, by not signing the EU deal, Ukraine probably avoids
additional Russian
pressure on its exports and its current account deficit (which
stood at 8.2% of
GDP in September). Russia's share of Ukraine's exports dipped in
the first nine
months of 2013, as a result of trade disputes. Last year, goods
exported to
Russia were worth USD17.6bn, slightly exceeding exports to the
whole of Europe,
which were worth USD17.4bn (including exports to non-EU member
states). Russia
takes most of Ukraine's higher value-added goods.
Thursday's announcement, ahead of next week's third Eastern
Partnership Summit
in Vilnius, has no immediate impact on Ukraine's sovereign
rating. The risks to
a deal, including Russian opposition, were well known. When we
revised the
Outlook on Ukraine's rating to Negative from Stable in July, we
said there was a
less than 50% chance of ratification. Conversely, Fitch does not
expect any
rewards offered by Russia in the short-term, such as access to
financing or
cheaper gas, to go far to address the sovereign's economic
policy or external
financing challenges.
We subsequently downgraded Ukraine to 'B-' from 'B' this month.
This reflected
the sovereign's fragile external financing position and
constraints on its
ability to borrow in foreign currency to refinance heavy
external debt
repayments in 2014-2015, in the absence of an IMF agreement.
These remain key
rating drivers, and the risks they present are reflected in the
continuing
Negative Outlook on the rating.
Contact:
Charles Seville
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1048
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.