DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Feb 7 Fitch downgraded Ukraine's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating to 'CCC' from 'B-', citing political instability in the country.
"The financial system remains fragile, burdened by non-performing loans of 30 percent, and represents a contingent liability to the sovereign...," Fitch Ratings said.
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, March 17 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering raising the minimum bidding requirement of primary dealers in government bond auctions to ensure the stability of the bond market, government sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.