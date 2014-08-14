(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, August 14 (Fitch) Imminent recapitalisation of
Ukraine's banking
sector is unlikely despite the additional stress of currency
devaluation,
recession and economic dislocations faced by banks, Fitch
Ratings says. We
believe the regulator will be less demanding and demonstrate
some forbearance in
the capital stress test exercises required as part of Ukraine's
IMF package,
given the crisis situation. But problem loans are mounting.
We rate all Ukrainian banks 'CCC' reflecting very high country
risks in terms of
near-term political uncertainty, poor economic prospects and the
weak sovereign
credit profile.
Non-performing loans to total gross loans reached 13.3% at
end-1Q14, with
unreserved NPLs at a high UAH68bn (USD5.2bn) or 38% of sector
capital, according
to National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) data. Asset quality problems
are likely to
worsen, taking into account the high proportion of restructured
loans, which was
on average 27% of loans at end-2013 for the 13 banks we rate
(representing
around half of the sector's assets) and could be substantially
higher at weaker
banks. We also believe NPLs are somewhat higher than indicated
by the NBU, with
rated banks reporting an average of 17% loans overdue by 90 days
or more.
The uncertainty over Ukraine's economic prospects means it is
too early to
assess the full hit to asset quality. The hryvnia continues to
depreciate and is
down 64% year-to-date, putting greater pressure on the debt
servicing capacity
of unhedged borrowers. Corporate defaults and several bank
Eurobond
restructurings indicate the difficulties companies are facing.
We believe the UAH15bn set aside for banking sector
recapitalisation is very
modest relative to potential needs, especially considering the
likely asset
quality deterioration. Capital ratios at 15.8% for the sector at
end-July
continue to benefit from significant regulatory forbearance in
terms of
recognising and reserving asset quality problems. We expect the
NBU to continue
this approach, even with the capital stress tests, such that no
material
recapitalisation of the sector is likely in the near term.
Preliminary results
of the capital stress tests for the largest 15 banks suggest
there is no rush to
recapitalise the banking system, according to recent statements
by the NBU
governor.
Foreign-owned banks (around a third of the sector) may still
receive capital
from parents if necessary, but owners are likely to be reluctant
to invest at
this time. Ukraine's parliament adopted a law Tuesday that would
enable the
country to impose sanctions against Russian individuals and
companies, although
at present it does not appear that Russian-owned Ukrainian banks
are likely to
be targets of such sanctions. Ukrainian banks that are not
systemically
important and run into trouble will probably be liquidated, like
the banks
closed and put into liquidation in 2Q14. Systemically important
state-owned
banks are better capitalised than most peers, reducing potential
capital
shortfalls and the cost of any support for the authorities.
Liquidity appears to be generally manageable despite a notable
16% deposit
outflow in 1H14 (adjusted for exchange rate effects). The
situation has been
helped by withdrawal restrictions by the NBU and tighter limits
by individual
banks, liquidity support from the NBU and a decrease in new
lending.
Contact:
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
James Watson
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+7 495 956 9901
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
