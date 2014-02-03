(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says in a new comment that
profitability in the Ukrainian non-life insurance sector has recovered strongly
in recent years and has considerable potential for long-term growth. However,
standards of regulation and financial reporting, although improving, continue to
act as a significant drag on ratings.
'€œThe non-life insurance market in Ukraine is still recovering from the effects
of the global financial crisis,'€� says Clara Hughes, Senior Director in Fitch's
Insurance team. 'While profits have rebounded strongly, driven by financial
markets, economic weakness is likely to hinder growth in the near term. However,
Ukraineâ€™s insurance penetration rate is in the bottom five in Europe, indicating
that there is significant scope for premium growth in the long term.'€�
The Ukrainian insurance market is highly fragmented with more than 350 insurers
but only USD2.5bn of gross written premiums in 2012. Profits rebounded to
USD740m in 2012 from an overall market loss of USD124m in 2009, despite the high
level of competition. However, the low level of regulatory oversight and lack of
transparency in financial reporting mean it is possible that profits are being
materially overstated.
Foreign companies are taking an increasing interest in the region with around
one-third of Ukrainian insurers having foreign shareholders. In total, foreign
investments in Ukrainian insurance companies amount to more than USD600m.
Foreign investors bring better business practices and expertise to a market that
has a low level of transparency. In Fitchâ€™s view, the lack of transparency and
the still weak profitability are the main factors limiting the creditworthiness
of Ukrainian insurance groups.
