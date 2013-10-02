(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects the European asset management industry to continue growing in 2014,
supported by improving investor confidence and a more solid macro-economic background. However,
the agency expects that growth will be unevenly shared, as competition remains intense and
market conditions as well as investor demand continue to change.
Total assets under management (AUM) in the European asset management industry
reached almost EUR16trn in June 2013, mainly driven by market performance in the
past 12 months. Investors are also returning to the industry with net inflows of
EUR110bn in 2013 YTD and EUR186bn in 2012. The renewed focus on equity in
particular is likely to be beneficial for the industry, as net management fees
on equities are on average 50% higher than on bonds. Despite the overall growth,
there has been substantial variation by product type, asset class and individual
manager.
"European managers who are well positioned in the cross border space and in
global bonds, global equities, specialities or multi-asset are likely to grow
more as these areas will attract investor flows," says Aymeric Poizot, Managing
Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating Group.
Half of European managers had no fund inflows in the three years to end-July
2013, while the top 10 firms received 50% of inflows in bonds and mixed asset
funds, and 75% of inflows into equity funds. "AUM in traditional asset classes
such as domestic equities or government bonds are threatened by changing
investor allocations. In particular, managers that have large AUM in government
bonds or aggregate portfolios would suffer from rising interest rates," adds
Alastair Sewell, Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager Rating Group.
Fitch studied the financial statements of 24 major European asset managers, with
combined AUM of almost EUR8trn. On average, Fitch's study found that independent
asset managers are more profitable than subsidiaries of banks or insurance
companies, benefiting from higher margin on AUM and lower cost/income ratios. A
number of subsidiaries may be looking to improve their cost structures with
rationalisation and restructuring, to bring cost/income ratios in line with the
65bp median 2012 level observed at independent managers in Fitch's sample.
There is a continued need for business focus rationalisation in an industry
consisting of more than 34,860 funds (source: Lipper). The industry eliminated
around 500 funds in H113 (net), around the same level as the 1,000 that were
closed in 2012. However, nearly two-thirds (65%) of cross border fund ranges
still lack a single flagship fund of more than EUR1bn.
With changing market conditions and investor demand, business diversification
and a clear marketing strategy capable of anticipating cycles will be
increasingly important considerations. In addition, innovation and a strong
franchise in multi-asset and solutions will be a key performance driver,
particularly as this business is less cyclical than traditional equity or bond
fund management. The development of defined contribution pension schemes and
retail investors' need for diversified low risk products support growth and
innovation in this area.
The report, entitled "European Asset Management, Tapping Growth Through
Rationalisation, Innovation, Diversification" is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Asset Management
here