(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 17 (Fitch) Capital One Financial's (COF) first
quarter 2014
(1Q'14) earnings of $1.14 billion were higher relative to both
the sequential
and year-ago quarters, thanks in part to a $208 million reserve
release in the
quarter, says Fitch Ratings. These results equated to a good
1.53% return on
average assets (ROA) in 1Q'14, which compares well to other
large regional
banks.
Not including the reserve release, COF's ROA would have been in
the 1.26% range,
which Fitch notes is still a good result. Additionally, Fitch
notes that this
adjusted ROA is likely a good run-rate for COF for the balance
of the year, as
Fitch believes reserve releases should begin to abate.
Total revenue declined from both the sequential and year-ago
quarters given
lower net interest income (NII) due in part to modestly lower
loan balances
relative to the sequential quarter, and lower non-interest
income despite higher
purchase volumes. Additionally, the company's net interest
margin (NIM)
declined to 6.62% in 1Q'14 from 6.73% in the sequential quarter
and 6.71% in the
year-ago quarter.
Expenses declined due in part to lower marketing expenses
relative to the
sequential quarter and relatively flat marketing expenses
relative to the year
ago quarter. The bigger impact to the expense line item,
however, was the
adoption of a new accounting standard for the company's low
income housing tax
credits in its commercial business. This moved these credits
out of the expense
line item and into the income tax line item. Other than the
different
accounting classification this didn't have a significant impact
on bottom line
results.
As previously noted, the overall loan portfolio was down
relative to the
sequential quarter. Domestic credit cards, COF's largest
lending category,
declined as did loans in its consumer banking segment which
includes auto loans
and legacy mortgages. In this segment continued growth in auto
was largely
offset by the expected run-off of the legacy mortgage loans.
The commercial
banking unit, COF's smallest, which includes traditional C&I
lending as well as
some Commercial Real Estate (CRE) lending had some modest
growth, but given its
smaller size, was unable to offset the decline in lower card
balances.
Credit quality for COF--as well as the rest of the
industry--continues to be
very strong, with the overall net charge-off (NCO) rate
declining to 1.92% in
1Q'14. Fitch continues to believe that credit quality for COF
and the banking
industry continues to be at or near a cyclical trough, and Fitch
would expect
some deterioration in credit metrics over a medium-term time
horizon.
COF's Tier 1 common equity (CET1) ratio under the Basel III
standardized
approach was 13% in 1Q'14, and under the advanced approach was
above its target
of 8%. Fitch continues to view COF's capital ratios as
adequate, but below the
average of some similarly rated entities. However, in Fitch's
view, this
continues to be offset by COF's superior capital generation
abilities relative
to some peers.
