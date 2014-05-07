(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 07 (Fitch) Unfavorable federal income tax impact
and increased
regulatory oversight costs from proposed regulation to increase
business
development companies' (BDC) maximum leverage levels could halt
any changes,
according to Fitch Ratings. This would eliminate a potential
negative rating
driver for individual BDCs.
Increasing the leverage limit for BDCs to 2.0x from 1.0x as
proposed could be
negative for their credit profiles, especially at a time of
rapid industry
growth, increased competition, and yield pressure. Any negative
rating action
would depend on the extent to which additional leverage were to
be utilized and
an assessment of the credit quality, seniority, and liquidity of
the assets
financed.
The large income tax loss estimate by the Joint Committee on
Taxation (JCT) is a
result of the pass-through structure of BDCs, such that interest
is taxed only
once. BDCs do not pay corporate taxes on the interest they
receive on their loan
portfolios. The interest is passed directly to shareholders, who
then pay taxes
at their ordinary tax rate. In contrast, when banks receive
interest from loan
portfolios, this is taxed at the corporate level and then bank
shareholders are
taxed on the dividends they receive. As such, double taxation is
generated when
banks make the same loans as BDCs.
The passage of the bill is likely to be delayed by the income
tax implications
and may not move forward at all.
Still, supporters of the bill argue that increased leverage
flexibility would
enable BDCs to further expand their lending to companies
currently underserved
by banks, which have pulled back in recent years as a result of
tougher
regulatory capital requirements. Additionally, lower tax revenue
from loan
interest at a BDC could be offset by an increase in tax revenues
at underlying
portfolio companies. BDCs help with the management of these
firms to improve
revenue and profitability, and thus, higher tax payments.
On April 10, the staff of the JCT estimated that the enactment
of H.R. 1800 to
increase the maximum leverage level for BDCs would reduce
federal income taxes
by $354 million between 2014 and 2024. Additionally the
Congressional Budget
Office expects implementation of the bill to increase the
Securities and
Exchange Commission's annual spending to amend certain
regulations affecting
BDCs.
For additional information on Fitch's view on the bill and its
impact on
ratings, see "Fitch: Potential Leverage Limit Increase Could
Yield BDC Rating
Differentiation," dated Jan. 7, 2014.
