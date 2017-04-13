(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 13 (Fitch) SUPERVALU Inc.'s (SVU) definitive agreement to acquire Unified Grocers, Inc. (Unified), a regional grocery wholesale cooperative with $3.8 billion of annualized sales, for $375 million is neutral to the company's 'B' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), according to Fitch Ratings. Supervalu's sales and EBITDA (pro forma for the sale of Save-A-Lot) will increase by 30% to over $16 billion and 8% to $567 million, respectively, as a result of the acquisition. The transaction value represents roughly 9.5x Unified's nearly $40 million Dec. 31, 2016 latest-12-month (LTM) EBITDA. SVU expects to realize $60 million of annualized synergies associated with operating efficiencies and the elimination of administrative overhead by year three after closing the deal. Fitch views the $60 million target, which represents nearly 20% of the wholesale businesses' roughly $300 million of pro forma EBITDA as aggressive but believes savings will be meaningful given SVU's national footprint and the opportunity to consolidate distribution centers. SVU intends to finance the transaction with approximately $175 million of surplus cash and $200 million of incremental debt. The acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-to-late summer of 2017 (mid fiscal 2018), subject to approval by Unified's shareholders and other customary closing conditions. Fitch does not expect any antitrust issues given the still fragmented nature of the industry. Fitch views the transaction as in line with SVU's strategy of growing its wholesale distribution business and neutral to the company's credit profile given only moderately higher leverage. With the acquisition of Unified and about $1 billion of annualized revenue from fiscal 2017 new business wins, SVU's wholesale business will generate over $12.5 billion of annual sales further solidifying its top 2 position in the U.S. grocery distribution industry. SVU will also inherit Unified's Market Centre division which specializes in faster growing Hispanic, organic and other specialty foods. Sales for this division were not disclosed. Fitch estimates pro forma total adjusted debt/EBITDAR of approximately 4.0x. This estimate is based on SVU's Dec. 5, 2016 LTM EBITDA of $529 million excluding Save-A-Lot, roughly $40 million of EBITDA from Unified, and $1.8 billion of total debt. However, Fitch anticipates that leverage will approximate 4.5x for fiscal 2018 and remain in the low-to-mid 4.0x range thereafter as synergies are realized but sales and operating earnings pressure for SVU's retail business remain under pressure. Key Rating Drivers Wholesale Distribution Focus: SVU's sales and EBITDA pro forma for the sale of Save-A-Lot and acquisition of Unified are approximately $16 billion and $567 million, respectively. Wholesale distribution will represent about 70% of SVU's sales and retail grocery the remaining 30%. Despite the focus on wholesale distribution, both businesses continue to face long-term revenue and margin challenges due to heighted competition, consolidation and restructuring in the supermarket industry. Wholesale Revenue, Margin Pressure: Wholesale revenue declined in fiscal 2015 and 2016 due to customer losses but SVU is focused on retaining existing customers and winning new business. In fact, new business wins in fiscal 2017 are expected to contribute about $1 billion of annualized revenue (13% on $7.7 billion LTM annual sales) in fiscal 2018. Fitch anticipates that SVU will have to offset 2% to 3% wholesale customer attrition caused by challenging industry conditions with both organic growth and acquisitions. Moreover, margins are expected to remain pressured due to large contracts coming at a lower margin and recent challenges resulting in higher labor and third-party freight expenses from transitioning new customers onto SVU's distribution network. Fitch believes wholesale segment EBITDA can approximate the mid $300 million range, up from $267 million for the LTM, with EBITDA and synergies associated with Unified. Declining Retail Share, Profitability: Identical store (ID) sales for SVU's retail banners (217 stores at fiscal third quarter) were mostly negative for the past few years, falling 5.3% through the first three quarters of fiscal 2017. Fitch expects mid-single-digit declines will continue in fiscal 2018 despite moderating deflation due to weak share positions and heightened competition. SVU's retail banners continue to be share donors over the intermediate term. Fitch projects segment EBITDA will fall below $100 million by fiscal 2019 from $181 million for the LTM. Leverage in 4x Range: Despite modestly lower leverage following the divestiture of Save-A-Lot and subsequent debt reduction, Fitch expects SVU's leverage to be approximate 4.5x in fiscal 2018. The approximate 0.5x increase in leverage is due to the acquisition of Unified and lower retail EBITDA. Fitch anticipates leverage will remain in the low-to-mid 4.0x range in fiscal 2019 absent additional acquisitions as synergies are realized but retail remains under pressure. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to an upgrade include stable market share trends; total adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 4.0x; relatively stable margins; and positive FCF. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a downgrade include consistently weak top line performance across each of the company's businesses and margin contraction that lead to negligible or negative FCF. Fitch currently rates SVU as follows: SUPERVALU INC. --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'B'; --$1 billion secured revolving credit facility 'BB/RR1'; --$524 billion secured term loan 'BB/RR1'; --$750 million senior unsecured notes 'B/RR5'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3195 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Monica Aggarwal, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0282 Committee Chairperson Steven Marks Managing Director +1-212-908-9161 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001