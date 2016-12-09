BRIEF-Fintech Acquisition announces completion of $175 mln initial public offering
* Fintech Acquisition Corp Ii announces completion of $175,000,000 initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds Fitch rating on BoE, details)
Dec 9 Fitch Ratings affirmed the United Kingdom's long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings at 'AA', with a negative outlook, citing a wide range of possible outcomes over Brexit negotiations.
"...a key uncertainty is whether it (Brexit agreement) will include a transition arrangement that would provide some stability regarding trading arrangements ahead of the negotiations of a potential future free trade agreement between the UK and the EU," Fitch said in a statement on Friday.
The ratings agency said it expects the UK to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by end-March 2017, which will see the country leave the EU two years later.
The referendum vote to leave the European Union has brought in a period of heightened political, economic and institutional uncertainty, Fitch said.
The ratings agency also affirmed the Bank of England's long-term issuer default rating at 'AA' on Friday, aligning its rating with that of the UK government's. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan 25 The U.S. jury weighing whether a former Jefferies Group LLC bond trader cheated his customers on bond prices signaled it may be near a verdict, despite being deadlocked on two of the 10 securities fraud counts the defendant faced.
Jan 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to strip municipalities of federal dollars for shielding illegal immigrants threatens $2.27 billion in annual funds for the nation's ten largest cities, a Reuters analysis of federal grants found.