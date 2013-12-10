(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says the unsuccessful privatisation of toll-road operator Milano Serravalle
(MSMT; BBB/Stable) has no rating impact but creates additional uncertainties on the funding of
Pedemontana, a EUR5bn greenfield toll road project in the Milan region. The
project is run by Autostrada Pedelombarda SpA (APL), a 76%-owned subsidiary of
MSMT.
Because MSMT was relying on its privatisation to fund the subsidiary, it is now
likely to materially downsize the Pedemontana project unless alternative plans
to recapitalise MSMT or additional funding resources materialise. The project's
fairly modular structure allows MSMT to delay, re-phase or put it on hold if
funding alternatives are not available.
High political pressure to deliver the project may compel MSMT to inject equity
into APL before first (or without) receiving its own recapitalisation. In a
recent resolution (127/2013), MSMT's majority shareholder - the Province of
Milan - authorised the company to inject EUR267m of equity in Pedemontana. The
province, however, also delegated MSMT board to assess the financial
sustainability of any equity injection into Pedemontana as well as whether such
injections would comply with the business plan attached to Serravalle's own
concession agreement, signed with, and monitored by, Italian Ministry of
Infrastructure.
Nevertheless, Fitch does not consider such equity injections to be likely, due
to leverage constraints/cap included in its existing bank loans and in
Serravalle's concession agreement (also in the business plan attached to it).
Doing so would either provoke a breach of the bank and concession covenants, or
require amendments to or waivers of the covenants. Should this happen, the
resulting increase in leverage (on an actual and a forward-looking basis) would
trigger a negative rating action, possibly by several notches. Fitch rating case
is based on the assumption that MSMT would not make any substantial equity
injection in its subsidiaries without first receiving capital increase from its
shareholders (see "Fitch Assigns Milano Serravalle Toll Road Network 'BBB'
Rating" dated 1 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
An updated business plan is awaiting approval by the Ministry of Infrastructure.
Fitch expects to review this plan over the next few weeks.