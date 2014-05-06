Israel enacts law to turn Tel Aviv exchange to for-profit bourse
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.
May 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its Global Asset Manager Rating Criteria as part of its periodic criteria review process.
Fitch's Asset Manager Rating methodology is designed to systematically capture, evaluate and report on the key attributes of an investment manager's operational and investment platform by focusing on five key areas: 1) Company, 2) Controls, 3) Investments, 4) Operations, and 5) Technology.
Asset Manager Ratings are assigned on a five-point descriptive scale ranging from 'Highest Standards' to 'Inadequate'. The top three ratings - 'Highest Standard', 'High Standards', and 'Good Standards' - are expected to apply to those asset managers that meet or exceed the standards typically applied by institutional investors.
The updated report does not include any material changes to the agency's ratings approach and as a result, there is no impact on existing ratings.
The criteria report is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asset Manager Rating Criteria
NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's governor proposed measures on Monday to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million approved by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.