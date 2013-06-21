(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions for assessing credit risk in Belgian residential mortgage loan pools. The updated criteria assumptions in themselves are not expected to result in rating actions on existing RMBS transactions or covered bonds programmes since rating actions taken to date already reflect the factors that have been added to the criteria development process.

The main changes relate to the market value decline (MVD) assumptions. Overall, while property sale prices in Belgium continued to increase in 2012 (2.7% and 3.3% year-on-year increases for houses and apartments respectively), the increase was generally in line with inflation (2.6% CPI), meaning that overall property prices, relative to affordability, have broadly remained unchanged. Fitch's overall expectations for the Belgian real estate market remain unchanged from 2012, with a base case house price decline assumption of 10%. This assumption reflects the relatively unchanged year-on-year average property prices in Belgium.

Fitch's overall base foreclosure frequency for Belgium is 2.0%, unchanged from 2012, reflecting the relatively stable macroeconomic environment expectations over the next one to two years and the market-specific performance over the past 12 months. Fitch views unemployment in particular as one of the main drivers of future defaults. While the agency's projects an increase in unemployment for 2013 and 2014, these levels remain below the stressed levels seen in 2010. The agency has also maintained it rating scenario multiplier for deriving higher rating level stresses and increased its 'BB' multiplier to 1.6x from 1.2x.

The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating new and existing RMBS transactions and covered bond programmes. The MVD assumptions will also be used for SME CLOs secured by residential real estate.

The report entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Belgium: Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions", replaces the report published on 27 July 2012. It is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. The report should be read together with the reports entitled "EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria", "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow Analysis Criteria", published 6 June 2013 for a comprehensive understanding of Fitch's approach for rating Belgian RMBS.

