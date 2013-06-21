(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 21 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria assumptions
for assessing credit risk in Belgian residential mortgage loan pools. The
updated criteria assumptions in themselves are not expected to result in rating
actions on existing RMBS transactions or covered bonds programmes since rating
actions taken to date already reflect the factors that have been added to the
criteria development process.
The main changes relate to the market value decline (MVD) assumptions. Overall,
while property sale prices in Belgium continued to increase in 2012 (2.7% and
3.3% year-on-year increases for houses and apartments respectively), the
increase was generally in line with inflation (2.6% CPI), meaning that overall
property prices, relative to affordability, have broadly remained unchanged.
Fitch's overall expectations for the Belgian real estate market remain unchanged
from 2012, with a base case house price decline assumption of 10%. This
assumption reflects the relatively unchanged year-on-year average property
prices in Belgium.
Fitch's overall base foreclosure frequency for Belgium is 2.0%, unchanged from
2012, reflecting the relatively stable macroeconomic environment expectations
over the next one to two years and the market-specific performance over the past
12 months. Fitch views unemployment in particular as one of the main drivers of
future defaults. While the agency's projects an increase in unemployment for
2013 and 2014, these levels remain below the stressed levels seen in 2010. The
agency has also maintained it rating scenario multiplier for deriving higher
rating level stresses and increased its 'BB' multiplier to 1.6x from 1.2x.
The published criteria assumptions will be used for rating new and existing RMBS
transactions and covered bond programmes. The MVD assumptions will also be used
for SME CLOs secured by residential real estate.
The report entitled "EMEA Criteria Addendum - Belgium: Mortgage Loss and Cash
Flow Assumptions", replaces the report published on 27 July 2012. It is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. The report
should be read together with the reports entitled "EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria", "EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria", and "EMEA RMBS Cash Flow
Analysis Criteria", published 6 June 2013 for a comprehensive understanding of
Fitch's approach for rating Belgian RMBS.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Criteria Addendum - Belgium
